Best celebrity photos without makeup: Jennifer Lopez, Adele, more

Ads

They may be used to getting glamorous for the red carpet, but celebs aren’t afraid to skip their makeup every now and then.

Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Salma Hayek and Adele are among the many stars who have taken fresh-faced selfies and proudly shared them with their millions of Instagram followers.

Below are some of our favorite stars who aren’t afraid to strip it all (and let their skin breathe).

Salma Hayek salmahayek / Instagram

The “House of Gucci” star is famous for her swimsuit shots, and she looks as gorgeous without makeup as on the red carpet.

Jennifer Lopez jlo / Instagram

The founder of JLo Beauty – who attributes her ageless complexion not to Botox or fillers, but rather to olive oil and SPF – titled this bright shot with “#nofilterFriday” and “#nomakeupday”.

Alicia Keys alicekeys / Instagram

Although Keys gave up on makeup in 2016 after becoming “addicted” to it, she has since returned to experimenting with beauty products as a form of “expression”. However, the founder of Keys Soulcare often keeps it natural on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian Kimkardashian / Instagram

Prior to the launch of Skkn by Kim skincare in 2022, Kardashian began flaunting her cosmetic-free complexion more often, both in her selfies and in Hulu’s “The Kardashians”.

Lady Gaga ladygaga / Instagram

A fresh-faced Monster Mother paired her blinding Tiffany & Co. jewel with a robe and towel as she got ready for the Oscars.

Adele Adele / Instagram

The “Easy On Me” singer celebrated “thirty years free” with this makeup-free photo.

Zendaya zendaya / Instagram

Zendaya called her shirt the “perfect light bounce,” but it’s her flawless complexion and smoldering complexion that really make this photo pop.

Megan Thee Stallion theestallion / Instagram

The Houston bombshell took a break from makeup for a few weeks before her Coachella debut in 2022.

Demi Moore demimore / Instagram

The Indecent Proposal star showed off her freshly washed skin and sleek specs in this morning shot.

Jessica Simpson jessicasimpson / Instagram

Simpson showed a big smile on a “sunny morning” with no makeup on.

Jennifer Aniston jenniferaniston / Instagram

The “Friends” favorite showed off her natural waves and clean face in this playful photo.

Gwyneth Paltrow gwynethpaltrow / Instagram

The Goop guru is known for showing how her skin care products work by testing them herself.

Kourtney Kardashian kourtneykardash / Instagram

Kardashian’s older sister “Pooshes” also removes makeup from time to time.

Drew Barrymore designed barrymore / Instagram

The ever-young “Ever After” actress is a self-proclaimed “beauty junkie” and often shares her favorite tips and must-haves on social media.

Helen Mirren helenmirren / Instagram

At the start of the pandemic, Mirren asked her followers to donate to COVID relief funds “in exchange for this photo of me literally first thing in the morning.”

Julianne Moore juliannemore / Instagram

The Oscar-winning redhead showed off her “#summerhairs” in this shot – and supported the religious application of SPF with her flawless skin.

Katy Perry katyperry / Instagram

The pop star gave fans a peek at her naked face, “blackheads and all.”

Hailey Bieber haileybieber / Instagram

Bieber showed off her glowing complexion as she worked hard on her line of skin care products, Rhode.

Bella Hadid bellahadid / Instagram

The model posed “just out of bed”, wearing a white halter dress and without a drop of concealer.

Gigi Hadid gigihadid / Instagram

Bella’s older sister got caught enjoying a dip in the pool.

Kylie Jenner kyliejenner / Instagram

It’s not often that Kylie Cosmetics founder goes sans glam, but she occasionally gives her followers a makeup-free selfie.

Ads