Ben Affleck’s daughter comes out as non-binary

(CRHoy.com) Seraphine Affleck, 14-year-old daughter of Ben Affleck, came out as non-binary, like Emme Muñiz, daughter of Jennifer López; as reported by the US media Univision.

Last week it was revealed that Muñiz identified with the pronoun elle, it all happened when her mother introduced her as her daughter during a show they gave at the Los Angeles Dodgers foundation charity gala.

The news has not been confirmed by the parents of the minor, however, the international press quoted sources close to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, who like Emme, Seraphine does not identify with either of the two conventional genders, and that this would be one of the points of union between them.

Just like Emme Seraphine dresses in androgynous clothing and wears her hair short.







According to the international press, Seraphine would have shared the news with her parents during the summer of 2021, but it had not been made known publicly like Emme’s case, however, her parents have supported her at all times.

Emme and Seraphine began to be very close since their parents (Jennifer López and Ben Affleck) returned to have a love relationship and later became engaged again.