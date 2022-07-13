Ben Affleck would have been one of the reasons why Ana de Armas moved away from Los Angeles

Ana de Armas recently confessed that she moved away from Los Angeles after ending her relationship with Ben Affleck. Due to the large amount of attention that her relationship with the “Batman” actor brought to her, it did not allow her to live in peace so she had to move.

The Cuban, Ana de Armas, stars on the cover of the magazine she of the month of August for which he offered an extensive interview. Same in which she also talks about her relationship with Ben Affleck and the reason why she stopped living in Los Angeles.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas starred in one of the most famous relationships in the middle of the show when the covid-19 pandemic began. The couple were constantly followed by photographers and could not go for a walk or go for a coffee without being chased.

“The constant media attention was horrible, it’s one of the reasons I left Los Angeles.”, revealed the 34-year-old actress. Ana de Armas lived in the famous California city for seven years, but she had to flee for privacy.

“It was not a place for me. It became too much. There was no escape. There was no way out,” the “Deep Waters” actress revealed. Ana de Armas also confessed that her constant attention to her relationship with Ben Affleck caused her strong anxiety.

