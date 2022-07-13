Baz Luhrmann explained us the role of Tom Hanks in Elvis!

Baz Luhrmann explained to us how he devised Colonel Parker, the great villain in the life of Elvis Presley

Elvis, the new biopic of BazLuhrman, tries to be a testament to what Elvis Presley meant for the music industry in the United States throughout the decades and social movements. But the story is even more special because it also aims to engage in a debate with Tom Parker, the manager of the artist who is considered the great villain in the history of the musician. His figure is so controversial, some people believe he fueled the exhaustion and stress that ultimately killed Presley.

Out of Focus had the opportunity to attend Elvis’s press conference where Luhrmann explained why the relationship between Parker and Presley was so important to tell a much bigger idea on tape: What is the relationship between art and commerce?

The Villain Has the Right of Reply

At the conference, Luhrmann and austin butler They said that they were very interested in understanding the impact that Elvis had through the years, but not only as the renowned artist, but as a symbol of the so-called “American dream”. But, according to Luhrmann, that “It could be done with a conventional biopic, where they tell you about the birth, rise and chronological life of Elvis.”

To give a different vision of what Presley meant to the world, Luhrmann decided that Parker would be the vehicle by which the audience moves through the story. And while his most controversial acts take place, he debates with the viewers so that they can then be explored. Other types of themes:

“You could just tell the story of Elvis, it’s fantastic. But when you have both sides of buying and selling, and you have a character that everyone thinks is the villain, and he gets to argue that he’s not really, that gives you a tremendous amount of freedom and It allows you to tell things you wouldn’t tell otherwise, reveal things you wouldn’t tell otherwise.” Baz Luhrmann – Out of Focus

Luhrmann went on to say no. “the commercial aspect could be separated” of the Elvis story, so through Parker he found a way to tell a bigger story: Why was Elvis Presley’s fall so monumental?

Elvis’ Big Theme

Parker is known for having financially abused Elvis, having lied about his identity and generally using him as an object. That is well reflected in the film from the moment they meet, since the character played by Tom Hanks he is even presented as a devil trying to make a special pact. But the way he tries to defend himself invites the audience to wonder about the relationship between art and money.

Luhrmann told an anecdote where he says that when Parker found out about Elvis’s death, the first thing he did was pick up the phone and demand that “More records will be printed.” And although everyone criticized him for having no heart and being extremely insensitive, the manager defended himself by saying that “He was keeping Elvis alive for the public, because they were going to want those records and they were going to buy them.”

That, for Luhrmann, was one of the most important themes of the film, not only because it allowed him to explore “the relationship between money and commerce”, but because it gave him the opportunity to capture exactly why Elvis became what he was:

“Why did Elvis, who came from such humble origins, with the shame of his father, the loss of his mother, that hole in the heart, became such a great figure? So big that, like Icarus, he got very close to the sun and fell. Why was he an Icarus? Why did that happen? Everyone thinks it was Parker, the evil manager who exploited him for money, but the tape argues that he was just doing his job.” Baz Luhrmann- Out of Focus

In the end, the tape Elvis touches on their intricate relationship and, although it seems to present that they are two indivisible parts of a whole and that they simply one would not have worked without the other, It also shows us that Parker’s frenzy, abuse and work addiction ended up being fatal for the singer, giving us a reflection on the way. industry, exploitation and the hunger for success. Topics that are undoubtedly part of the “American dream”.