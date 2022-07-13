Avatar The way of water, immerse yourself in the oceans of Pandora with the new official photo!

Avatar and James Cameron are returning, and waiting for the next extended trailer, Empire Magazine has recently released a new official image taken from the highly anticipated sequel The way of waterto be released in Italy from 14 December next.

As you can see at the bottom of the article, the image shows a beautiful underwater scene taken from Avatar: The way of waterwith a young Na’vi (presumably the character played by Sigourney Weaver, who will be a teenage daughter of Jake and Neytiri) who swim through a school of alien fish with a smile of enthusiasm carved into his face.

The first Avatar film released in 2009 is famous for its groundbreaking visual effects, still far superior to more contemporary titles today, and James Cameron appears to be intent on raising the bar also with this second episode: the author and his team have in fact developed a new technology to realize the performance capture directly underwater in order to film more engaging sequences, a never-before-done feat that required actors to hold their breath underwater for long periods (forget the CGI water created for the cinecomix Aquamanfor example).

The next chapters of the saga will be autonomous but will tell a long saga centered on the family of Jake Sully and Neytiri, with The Way of the Water which will be set about ten years after the events of the first episode. In the cast, in addition to Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña, also Stephen Lang in a surprising new old role, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi and Matt Gerald, with Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Michelle Yeoh and Vin Diesel.

