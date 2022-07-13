announced the cast of the sixth season

Great news for fans looking forward to the sixth season of Black Mirror: the cast of the next episodes of the anthological and dystopian series created by Charlie Brooker. After big names like Bryce Dallas Howard, Anthony Mackie and Miley Cyrus, the cast of the new episodes will not be outdone.

As reported by Variety, Black Mirror will return with a range of top-level actors and actresses: the most high-sounding name is undoubtedly that of Aaron Paulco-star of breaking Bad and for two seasons also the face of Westworld. With him (or in other episodes), there will also be Kate MaraZazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu, Josh Hartnett, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton and Anjana Vasan.

The source specifies that this cast is expected to cover at least three episodes, so fans can expect more new surprises in the near future. The news of the production of a sixth season of Black Mirror arrived in May: there is still no sure release date, but it is certain that after three years the series is about to return. In 2019, in fact, they came out on Netflix the latest (for now) episodes, with protagonists Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen, Andrew Scott And Miley Cyrus.

Black Mirror has become famous over time for its cast made up of top-level actors lent to single anthological episodes that tell a future in which technology is friend / enemy of humanity. One of the most beautiful and famous episodes is San Junipero and had for protagonists Mackenzie Davis And Gugu Mbatha-Raw. The appearance of Jesse Plemons in USS Callisterthe one of Bryce Dallas Howard in Nosedive and finally the co-star role of Will Poulter in the special interactive episode Bandersnatch.

Two years ago, at the beginning of the pandemic, Charlie Brooker declared that “At the moment I don’t know what stomach there is for stories that tell of a society falling apart“. It will be particularly interesting now to see how the pandemic has changed his sensitivity or dystopian view of the world. With Aaron Paul in the cast, especially after the experience a Westworldwe will probably see some good ones.

