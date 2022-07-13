Ana de Armas reveals that the attention with Ben Affleck was “horrible”

Oh my God! Anne of Arms confessed in a surprising interview and talked about the relationship he had for several months with Ben Affleck, current partner of Jennifer Lopez. When we all assumed that the Cuban-Spanish actress would have walked down the aisle with the “Deep Water” actor, things were far from a fairy tale, it seemed.

In a sensitive interview that she offered to “Elle” magazine, Ana de Armas commented that her relationship with Ben Affleck for almost a year forced her to flee Los Angeles due to the constant media attention she received at all times.

“Going through that confirmed my thoughts: ‘This is not the place for me. It’s become too much. There’s no escape. There’s no way out. It’s always the feeling of something you don’t have, something missing. It’s a city. that keeps you anxious,” said the 34-year-old actress.

Ana Celia de Armas Case She had lived in LA for seven years, however, having been romantically involved with one of the most famous actors in the world made her reconsider changing cities when they separated earlier this year.

After separating amid rumors of a possible wedding, Ben Affleck began a relationship almost immediately with Jennifer Lopez, with whom he had already dated years ago, and Ana de Armas began a courtship with Paul Boukadakis, executive of Tinder.

Also in the interview, Ana de Armas spoke of her hope that Latino actors can have more and better opportunities in the United States.

“We can do anything if they give us time to prepare,” he said, “we can do any movie, like ‘Blonde’.”