Ana de Armas revealed “the horrible” of the romance with Ben Affleck

The actress surprised everyone after confessing that it was precisely for this reason that she even decided to move from Los Angeles.

The actress Anne of Arms She is grabbing headlines not only for her next project where she will bring the legendary Marilyn Monroe to life; but also for recent statements about the notorious romance she had with the actor Ben Affleck.

Her comments have caused a tremendous stir because the Cuban was kind enough to speak honestly when asked how she felt having so much media attention due to her relationship with Ben.

Unmissable: Niurka’s daughter undergoes face surgery at the age of 27 and shows off the results

Photo: Instagram

Without hesitation she answered “horrible”. She, however, recognized that she got something positive out of it. “Yeah, which is good,” added the actress. And it is that she meant that because of that she decided to move. “That’s one of the reasons why I left Los Angeles,” she said during an interview for ELLE magazine.

The Cuban was honest about everything she thought when she was under the media magnifying glass. “Going through that confirmed my thoughts about, ‘This is not the place for me. It’s gotten a little too much. There’s no escape. There’s no way out,” reflected the “The Gray Man” actress.

To refer to the city of Los Angeles de Armas, he said “It’s always the feeling of something you don’t have, something that’s missing. It’s a city that keeps you anxious.”

See also: He has a girlfriend! The political adviser who stole Bradley Cooper’s heart

Focused on her career

Netflix will premiere on its platform on September 23 “Blonde”, a film adaptation of the novel by Joyce Carol Oates about Marilyn Monroe, played by the Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas.

Written and directed by Andrew Dominik (“The Assassination of Jesse James by the Cowardly Robert Ford”, 2007), the film was excluded from the official selection of the 75th Cannes Film Festival because it was not scheduled to be screened in French cinemas.

In the United States, it is prohibited for those under 17 years of age due to its sex scenes.

In the film, produced by Brad Pitt, the Hollywood star who died at the age of 36 in 1962, who continues to fascinate the entire world 60 years later, is played by Ana de Armas (“No time to die”), Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody , Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams.

The best-seller that Joyce Carol Oates published in 2000 is one of the best-known works of the American novelist. It is a fictional biography of the career of Norma Jeane Baker, the real name of Marilyn Monroe, the unfortunate daughter of a single mother who became one of the biggest stars in the world.

Andrew Dominik wanted to explore the complex relationships between Marilyn Monroe’s public persona and the person she was in private.

The American streaming giant has attracted several big names in cinema in 2022 to further assert its stature in the movie mecca. For the first time in ten years, the platform has suffered a strong loss of subscribers.