An era is ending: Roger Federer’s incredible streak that came to an end

Historic and at the same time sad day for many tennis fans. As of this Monday, July 11, Roger Federer no longer appears in the ATP ranking. Yes, the Swiss, one of the best tennis players in history and winner of 20 grand slamshe lost the points he kept from the Wimbledon 2019 edition and disappeared from the world list, the one in which He was there since 1997 and knew how to lead it for more than 300 weeks.

It all started on September 22, 1997. Roger Federer was 16 years old and entered the ATP ranking for the first time: he won his first point and reached number 803. At 9,058 days from that point on a satellite of Bossonnens, Switzerland, Her Majesty lost the 600 points for having played the 2019 Wimbledon final and her name was removed from the listthe one that has led during 310 weeks.

Federer has not played an official match for more than a year. At age 40 (turns 41 on August 8), an injury to his right knee keeps him off the courts since the 2021 Wimbledon quarter-final loss to Hubert Hurkacz by 6-3, 7-6 (4) and 6-0. However, in his own words, there is still thread left on the spool.

When will Roger Federer play again?

“How, when and to do what I don’t know yet. But returning to the circuit is the idea”, confessed a couple of weeks ago. And he stated: “I’m still hopeful, I’ve already covered part of the way. I’m not far away. The next three or four months will be decisive”.

If we take into account what was said above, he warned that he will play the Laver Cupthe exhibition tournament to be held in Boston on September 23 to 25. Also, his official return would be between the October 24 and 30 next in the Basel ATP 500, your natal city. Will it happen?

Photo: Shi Tang/Getty Images.

