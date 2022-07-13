Amal Clooney: All the times she triumphed in a party dress

However, she also knows how to detect and support emerging talents. For her appearance as a hostess in the Met Gala 2018used its platform to mostrare london rising star work and bondage lover Richard Quinn, and has since commissioned a couple of paillette and feathered looks from 16Arlington.

In an amazing Ralph & Russo dress in 2019. Karwai Tang/Getty Images. With a Giambattista Valli look in Rome. Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images.

We move to this summer, and see how amal clooney wore his most daring dress to date on Lake Como. A short slip dressbathed in the same mermaid-style sequins that we’ve seen her sparkle with before, and making it abundantly clear that you can wear a sparkly mini dress for dinner no matter what your age.

the secret of amal clooney to make sure your prom dresses have just the right dose of elegance and shine? Answer: her confident smile, one that looks the same now, at 44, as it did when she burst onto the scene as the mysterious, fiercely intelligent lawyer dating George in the early 2010s. amal clooney she works hard and knows how to party harder, at least she shows it with her wardrobe.

Shimmering with pink sparkles in a Prada dress in 2018. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images. With her 16Arlington dress that left us speechless in 2022. Photo: David M. Bennett/Getty Images.

In these last appearances it is worth highlighting some fashion details which are crucial. Beyond the pass of the time and to the new tendencies on the catwalks in each season. amal clooney has known how to stay true to herself, his style.

Almost like a member of the British royal family, amal clooney, surprises us by knowing perfectly which are the cuts, tails and elements that best suit her. An example comes with this Prada dress, in pink, that we see above and that has exactly the same cut at the height of the men of the model on the right, courtesy of 16Arlington, with almost 5 years difference.

Thus demonstrating that elegance is more a matter of personal style, than of trends.

Article originally published in Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk.