All the clues Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were secretly expecting a BABY together despite their bad breakup

KHLOE Kardashian and Tristan Thompson stopped fans with the news that they are having a second child via a surrogate.

But here are all the clues that they were secretly expecting a BABY despite their bad separation.

Khloe, 38, and Tristan, 31, are expanding their family in a shocking turn of events.

According to TMZ, their second child after True, 4, is expected to be born to a surrogate mother overnight and may be “already born” according to other sources cited by the outlet.

The two exes were active again, back out from 2016-2021, when the NBA confessed to cheating on Khloe with fitness model Maralee Nichols, fathering a son named Theo with her.

But a long list of clues that the two have nevertheless been in contact has piled up along the way.

‘DON’T LOOK BACK’

Khloe celebrates her recent 38th birthday with a tropical trip to Turks & Caicos.

She shared a series of escape photos with her famous family – and in doing so, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum then released another cryptic clue for the caption.

One photo showed the founder of Good American standing in hip-deep ocean water with her back turned towards the camera.

Khloe wore one of her sister’s SKIMS brand metallic silver swimwear as she pulled her wet hair back from her face.

With the horizon in the distance, the bright blue sky meeting the sea-green ocean, the TV personality titled the post apparently reflecting on the mistakes of the past: “It makes no sense to look back.”

TRISTAN LIGHTS UP

Rob Kardashian, 35, has also re-emerged to celebrate Khloe’s ongoing 38th birthday.

On Saturday, the reality star went to her Instagram profile – run by Jenner Communications – to share a compilation of sweet snaps from the “Kamp KoKo” trip including her daughter Dream, 4 years old.

Her participation is inherently rare since she skipped her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding in Portofino.

But one detail made fans think that her sister had recovered with her man.

Khloe’s ex Tristan, 31, seemed to appreciate her brother’s post.

Then he didn’t like it a few minutes later, but not soon enough when fans noticed and wrote to Reddit, “Tristan loved Rob’s post!”

TRISTAN FLOWERS

Two weeks ago, Khloe revealed that she and her ex are on much better terms when she shared a photo of a huge bouquet of flowers he bought her.

The row of pink and red peonies – which she thinks are her favorite flowers – were arranged in a long row in the center of her dining table.

Khloe shared them on her Instagram Stories, tagged Tristan and wrote “Thank you”.

However, the founder of Good American seemed to quickly regret his decision and canceled it.

She uploaded the same photo without tagging Tristan in it – all this before her tropical birthday trip with even more clues.

Khloe’s gift comes a few weeks after she meets Tristan for an awkward reunion.

They shocked fans by going to family lunch with their four-year-old daughter True in Calabasas and sharing a hug as they left.

In December, Tristan welcomed a son named Theo, who is now five months old, with Maralee Nichols, 31, in December 2021.

TOGETHER AGAIN?

Earlier this year, Khloe faced the possibility of getting back together with the Chicago Bulls player.

In an interview with ABC News, he said, “I still think he’s a good guy and a good dad, he’s just not the guy for me.”

Asked what she is looking for in a partner, Khloe said, “I think at the end of the day, we all aspire to have bliss, we want to be happy and we want to feel safe.

TRISTAN SCANDAL

Tristan was having an affair with Maralee when allegedly mutually excluding each other with Khloe.

In January, he admitted in a long Instagram post that he is indeed the father of Maralee’s son.

After the NBA player revealed the paternity results, he also asked Khloe a public apology.

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I’ve caused you, ”Tristan said.

“You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years. My actions are certainly not in line with the way I see you.

“I have the utmost respect and love for you, regardless of what you might think. Once again I’m so incredibly sorry. “

