Alexis Sanchez | Italian press gives everything to Alexis for “blocking” the Inter market

Although he joined the preseason with a face full of laughter Inter de Milan the Wonder child now added a harsh criticism from Corriere della Sera, who made a detailed analysis of the problems that the Chilean generates in the Lombard team. “It puts Marotta’s operations on hold,” they launched.

the future of Alexis Sanchez in this transfer market It is today a real mystery. You still have a contract with him. Inter de Milanbut the Lombard team has wanted him out for a long time, however, no offer has arrived that would convince the Chilean and, like Tinder, he has refused to “match” with teams from Japan, Brazil, Spainamong others.

Obviously this makes the possibility that the Wonder child continue in the Nerazzurri cast grow, since he has a contract until 2023, and several Italian media have described him as the club’s big problem in this transfer window. An acid review that was recently added by Corriere della Sera.

The medium of the country of the boot dedicated an extensive report to the historical scorer of the Chilean national team in which they analyze him from head to toe, from his personal life to his professional life, and also reveal the reasons behind his insistence on not leaving Inter.

“Alexis Sanchez: Inter, salary, Dybala, Julia Roberts, the plane of 8 million. Who is the man blocking the Nerazzurri market?”, was the daring title with which they began to break down the present of the Tocopillano striker.

In the note published on his website they tell details of his start in soccer in northern Chile, a controversial photo with Julia Roberts in Manchester and even the private plane he bought for 8.5 million dollars. Of course, almost everything focuses on Sánchez’s attitude, something that stands out has made Giuseppe Marotta, Nerazzurri executive director, very difficult.

“The 33-year-old Chilean has always hit the mark not only with his goals but also with his strong personality. The same as today, with a one-year contract and a salary of 7 million per year, pushes him to reject any destination that is not top ”, they pointed out.

Immediately after that, they emphasize that with this attitude “it puts Marotta’s operations on hold (and perhaps also the arrival of Dybala)”, although after that they play it with the probable solution to solve the puzzle that has a headache for all Inter.

“It seems evident that Inter, to get out of the impasse, will be forced to grant him compensation (we are talking about 4 million at least)”, acknowledges the report.

“Meanwhile, Sánchez doesn’t seem to care too much: on Instagram, where he boasts 14 million followers, of his vacation in Tuscany he first posted a ‘Carpe diem’ and then a video in which he shows off his perfect physical form. At least from that point of view, whoever takes it finds himself a very ‘fit’ athlete. But how will he continue to be as a footballer? ”, He concludes.