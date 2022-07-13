Alden Ehrenreich will have a key role in this Marvel Studios series

the actor of Han Solo: A Star Wars Story may no longer have a future in the intergalactic franchise. All things considered, the dismal box office performance of that 2018 film — coupled with Lucasfilm’s current position on letting the characters of the Skywalker Saga rest — seems to indicate that a sequel around the famous space bounty hunter will never happen, in his years of youth. Nevertheless, Alden Ehrenreich yes, it will continue to be present in the adventurous Disney projects, only now under the seal of Marvel Studios.

Alden Ehrenreich in Han Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

According to a latest report from dead line, the thirtysomething actor has been booked for one of the forthcoming serial productions of the Casa de las Ideas. The show in question is iron hearta title where Alden Ehrenreich will share credits with Dominic Thorne, actress responsible for giving life to the titular superheroine, inspired by the Marvel Comics comic strips. But in the case of the actor Han Solo, the character to interpret remains a mystery. For now, the same report states that he will be a “key role” in the series.

iron heart will tell the story of Riri Williams, a young scientist and prodigy inventor who makes an armor similar to that of Iron Man; an armor that she will eventually wear to fight crime. The character debuted in the world of comics just over five years ago. Specifically in the middle of 2016, through the comic series Invincible Iron Manwritten by Brian Michael Bendis.

As for the future series live actionChinaka Hodge (Snowpiercer) will serve as its chief writer. On the other hand, Samantha Bailey (grown-ish) and Angela Barnes (loot) will occupy the directing chair for all six episodes of iron heart. And in terms of the cast, in February 2022 the presence of Anthony Ramos (In the neighborhood), in a role yet to be revealed. However, it is rumored that he will play the main villain of the show.

The shooting of iron heart It started just in June this year and is scheduled to run until the end of October. It does not yet presume a release date, but it is contemplated within the current Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And in any case, before we will meet the character of Riri Williams in the film sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. excited?

You might also be interested in: Ironheart will officially debut in the MCU with Black Panther 2

Alden Ehrenreich in Han Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

Alden Ehrenreich recently participated in the filming of Oppenheimer, the first feature film from prolific director Christopher Nolan, as part of an all-star cast complemented by Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek, Gary Oldman and Kenneth Branagh, among others. It will hit theaters on July 21, 2023.

Regarding a potential sequel to Han SoloBoth Ehrenreich and director Ron Howard have previously expressed an interest in making it a reality. However, in May 2022, Lucasfilm acknowledged that telling the origin story of that popular Star Wars character — immortalized by Harrison Ford forty years ago — was a mistake. Come in here to read the full note.