AI tools let you chat with your dead relatives

Technology every day does not stop surprising and worrying us. We say this because AI tools that allow us to chat with our dead relatives have begun to proliferate. For example, if your father left an interactive video conversation before he passed away, you can live it thanks to these types of products.

What is the importance of these AI tools that allow you to chat with dead relatives?

Via StoryFile

As worrying as it may sound that some people use these AI tools because they still haven’t gotten over the death of a family member, we think there are some interesting things that can be salvaged.

Thanks to the growing interest in genealogy and ancestry, these AI tools that allow you to chat with dead relatives could be used for this:

Enabling families to preserve memories and personal connections across generations.

They can be used to record the memories of notable people: celebrities, Holocaust survivors, and more. In fact, one of those tools, StoryFile, was used at the memorial service for the late actor Ed Asner. There the mourners were invited to “chat” with the deceased on an interactive screen, which featured videos and audios that he recorded a few days before he died. Matt Asner, son of the actor, stated that the conversational video was “like having it in the room. The vast majority of people were impressed.”

The tools that have been created so far

StoryFile is one of the strongest tools on the market to help people create interactive digital memories of family members.

Amazon recently showed off an experimental Alexa feature that can read books aloud in the voice of a deceased relative.

MyHeritage, the ancestry-tracing site, offers a tool called “Deep Nostalgia,” a feature to animate old photos of relatives.

HereAfter AI allows you to record stories about yourself and combine them with photos, so that your family members can ask you about your life and experiences.

Microsoft was awarded a patent to create “chatbots” that mimic individual people (living or dead) based on their social media posts and text messages, according to the Washington Post.

How do these types of tools that allow you to chat with dead relatives work?

With StoryFile, the user only has to conduct a video interview and answer a series of questions.

From there, the company will produce a file that can be viewed sequentially or used in a question-and-answer format.

When a question is asked, AI technology retrieves relevant video content to create an answer, selecting clips from the available footage.

The company was co-founded by oral historian Stephen Smith, who used to run Steven Spielberg’s Shoah Foundation and specializes in preserving the memory of Holocaust survivors.

According to Smith: “In its most optimal state, the idea of ​​StoryFile is that you should be able to talk to anyone, anytime, anywhere you wouldn’t normally have access. You may not have access to Grandma because she passed away, but you can still know her story, feel a connection with her.”

StoryFile is also creating an archive of public figures who have appeared for interviews.