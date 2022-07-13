Age, Job, Sister Elettra, GFVIP and Instagram

Let’s find out all the latest news and curiosities about Ginevra Lamborghini: from the difficult relationship with her sister Elettra to the rumors about GFVIP 7!

Beautiful, with a famous sister and probable competitor of the GFVIP 7, that’s all about Ginevra Lamborghini! Scion of a very famous family but not only: here are all the secrets of the heiress Ginevra Lamborghini. Ginevra Lamborghini was born on 25 September 1994 in Bologna. She is therefore 28 years old and is of the zodiac sign of Libra. We have no data regarding her measurements but she physically she is very different from her sister. Geneva is indeed blonde, with brown eyes and a small physique. As his surname suggests, it comes from one of the most well-known and historical families of our country, it is indeed heiress of the Lamborghini empire, the world-famous luxury car brand. Ginevra has 4 brothers, Ferruccio, Flaminia, Lucrezia and Elettra, the most famous of the family’s offspring. After high school, Lamborghini attended the course in Political Science and International Relations at the Catholic University of Milan. However, she leaves this path preferring to dedicate herself to the course of Culture and Technique of fashion at the University of Bologna.

Career: what job does Geneva do and participation in GFVIP 7

The course of her studies led Geneva to fill the role of employee in the sector of communications right inside the well-known family business. In addition to this, Geneva is loved on social media so much that it has become an influencer. She is also active in the music field, posting some cover highly regarded of famous songs, such as those of the likes of Nina Simone or Billie Eilish. The first unpublished of her dates back to 2020, published on Spotify with the title “Scorzese”. Some approach it, in terms of style, to Myss Keta.

A mystery hovers over Geneva’s participation in Big Brother Vip. It seems that already for the last edition, she and the production arrived one step away from the contract and even the date of entry (11 December) was known. This never happened because, according to what Signorini himself told, the Lamborghini would have advanced excessive demands, including a veto to talk about his family and sister Elettra. Ginevra replied on social media: “A lion does not care the opinion of a sheep”. In the summer of 2022, however, the name of Ginevra Lamborghini becomes viral again, linked to one of the clues launched by Signorini for the fourth competitor of edition number 7. There are still no confirmations but it is rumored that Geneva may be among the next Vipponi of GFVIP 7!

Private Life: Relationship with Elettra, Boyfriend, Hair, Instagram

Physically different but with very similar habits and tastes, Elettra and Ginevra have a very controversial relationship. Both love music and Geneva would also like to make music her future profession. The relationship between them appears to have cooled for unknown reasons. One of the clues was the lack of Geneva among the guests at the marriage of Elettra and Afrojack. Further details on the relationship with Elettra and the rest of the family could come if Ginevra enters the GFVIP house. At the moment it is not known whether Ginevra is single or engaged. She has many fans following her on social, so much so that he boasts 60,000 followers for his official Instagram account, @ ginevra.lamborghini. On her profile, the heiress posts shots related to her work experiences, to her covers and to relaxing moments of her alone and with friends. She has a small tattoo on her forearm. She knows and speaks three languages ​​and is also interested in acting so not excluded in the future to see her on TV! She currently has her changed style and sports a cascade of dark hair that make it even more sensual!