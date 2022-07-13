Adonis Frías, new objective of the Machine to reinforce the defense

Blue Cross still looking for a central defender and Cold Adonis is the new interest machine cement company before the frustrated signing of the Uruguayan Bruno Mendez.

Just like RECORD He advanced it yesterday, Blue Cross is in negotiations with Defense and Justice to get the services of the 24-year-old Argentine defender who is very well present in Argentina.

Frías was already on Cruz Azul’s radar weeks ago, but the board wanted to fulfill the wish of Diego Aguirre with good mendezat the time when Jaime Ordiales closed the arrival of Rotondialso with Defense and Justice.

Machine wants to incorporate a center-back into his squad, since he currently only has Julio Cesar Dominguez Y Luis abram. However, the operation is not at all simple like the previous ones.

And it is that Blue Cross seeks to acquire the player’s services through a loan with a purchase option, while Boca Juniorshis great rival in this story intends to reach a sale price for the player.

It should be noted that Blue Cross just started a good relationship with Defense and Justice After the recent purchase of Charles Rotondiso there is optimism that the operation can come to fruition.

In addition, the Xeneizes Nor have they reached the four million dollars that the South American team wants and the currency is up in the air.