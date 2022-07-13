Adidas employee shows what a working day is like in their offices

It is estimated that Adidas It has a market value of just over 49 thousand 962 million dollars.

Social networks have positioned themselves as the great entertainment trend within the new normality, thanks to the fact that it is through them that people can become protagonists of all kinds of stories, allowing the community to be able to approach unusual situations. and learn about other lifestyles, as shown by an employee of Adidas exhibiting a day’s work in their offices.

Adidas is one of the main brands focused on sports, It is estimated that it currently has just over 57,000 employees responsible for manufacturing more than 900 million products per year.which makes it one of the main suppliers of sporting goods within the world economy, making the Oregon firm valued at 49 thousand 962 million dollars, almost 6 percent more than what was registered in 2019.

This figure supports the little more than 2 thousand 500 own stores and little more than 13 thousand franchises that it has around the world, compared to the little more than 73 thousand 500 employees of the firm Nike Inc, which has a thousand 048 stores globally, located in 45 countries outside of the United States, 48 locations less than as of May 31, 2020.

Adidas employee shows a day of working in their offices

In Colombia, an employee of the sports firm Adidas took on the task of showing what a working day is like inside their offices, TikTok user @ sdrpost27 points out that one of the best experiences is that it is not counted as such with an entry time; however, most of the workers enter around 9 in the morning, in addition, he says that there is no defined space to work, since You can carry out your activities in any part of the facilities adapted for the comfort of the employees.s and with a supply of supplies such as fruit and free coffee.

According to the content creator, her work at the firm is one of her first work experiences, so when asked how she entered the corporate, points out that the first filter was the creation of a creative piece, in which the applicants were asked to write how they perceived themselves and how they intended to perform their functions, for which he states that sincerity is what most impacts recruiters, he also pointed out that it is important not to place a photo and have a concise and precise CV, with all the important aspects of their academic and work training.

For Internet users, knowing the lifestyle within large companies benefits the search for job offers, since it not only provides the opportunity to compare the different work models, but also allows them to know and encourage the desire to expand. professional horizons.

