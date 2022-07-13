Adele’s nomination in an important award that surprised her followers

Adele is nominated for the 2022 Emmy Awards. These famous awards honor the best of American television. The British singer appears with the work “Adele: One Night Only” you received five nominations.

A television special that the artist released on November 14 last year. This concert was important since days later he released his album 30, which broke several records.

The singer appears in different categories of the Emmy Awards such as variety special, directing, lighting design, technical direction and sound mixing.

Adele’s concert will compete with specials such as: “Dave Chappelle: The Closer”, “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts”“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special” and “One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga”.

The details of “Adele: One Night Only”

In this special, the British star performed songs from his latest album 30 and reviewed their previous three albums. Personalities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, James Corden, Drake, Selena Gomez, Melissa McCarthy, Nicole Richie, Ellen DeGeneres, Kris Jenner, Lizzo, Oprah Winfrey and Bradley Cooper participated in the event.

She surprised with a Dior dress in full concert. (Video: @adele).

At the beginning of July, the artist gave two shows in London’s Hyde Park, as part of the British Summer Time festival, with a spectacular mix of classics, such as “Someone like you”and their new themes.

After spending five years away from the stage, Adele returned to acting in the UK, receiving a warm welcome from the public. The set kicked off with “Hello”one of the most iconic songs from his third album 25.

Dressed in black, the winner of fifteen Grammy Awards spoke to the public with his usual humor and closeness, acknowledging some fans who were both days. “Easy on Me”, from her latest album and which talks about her divorce with ex-husband Simon Konecki, the 34-year-old artist also chose to include the songs “I Drink Wine”, “Hold On” and “Oh My God” in her repertoire ”.

The Londoner also included the soundtrack of the film by James Bond “Skyfall” with which he won an Oscar in 2013, and completed the performance with other classics from his first two albums, including, “One and Only” or the nod to Bob Dylan with “Make You Feel My Love”.

The song of “Set Fire to the Rain” was one of the highlights of the night, because while the song played with the special effects of large flares it refers to “setting fire to the rain”, the gray cloud sky took the hint and decided to complete the song with some rain, slightly wetting the public.

With “Rolling in the Deep” As a closing theme, Adele made the more than 140 hectares of the royal park vibrate, although she reappeared on stage covered with the Pride flag to give away a couple more encores: the nostalgic “When we were Young” and the closing theme from his latest album, “Love is a Game”.