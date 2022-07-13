Adele gets five nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards with ‘One Night Only’

Not surprisingly, the name of Adele is on the list of nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards. The truth is that one of the most successful international artists of the 21st century, like her, is the interpreter of Easy On Me either Rolling In The Deep It could not be missing from this promising list.

The British, unstoppable as always, has managed five nominations by ‘Adele: One Night Only’ in the categories of: variety special (pre-recorded), direction, light design, technical direction and sound mix. Quite a success, although in the case of one of the great divas of contemporary pop, nothing strange.

‘Adele: One Night Only’: five nominations

One Night Only It was broadcast on November 14, 2021 through the American network CBS. However, to be able to enjoy it in Spain we had to wait a few days until November 27, when we realized that this new Adele project in Los Angeles was a real marvel.

But what there really is no doubt about is that every effort has its reward. Now, 10 months after this launch, Adele has received one of the Greatest acknowledgments of North American television in the form of five Emmy Award nominations.

Euphoric and full of happiness, the followers of the British have celebrated the success of being nominated, far from once, five: “So well deserved”, “congratulations, you are the best” or that “it would be better if they give you that Emmy award because that special was something else.

But One Night Only is more than just a show starring Adele. It is a piece where the artist, more complicit than ever, presented the songs from her fourth studio album 30, composed of internationally known themes such as Easy On Meto which were added the new I Drink Wine, Hold On or Love Is a Game.

It is a two-hour special that gathered thousands and millions of viewers in front of the television before the exhaustive promotion that was carried out for several days.

personalities like Leonardo DiCaprio, James Corden, Drake, Selena Gomez, Melissa McCarthy, Nicole Richie, Ellen DeGeneres, Kris Jenner, Lizzo and Bradley Cooper participated in the event. He didn’t miss the appointment either. Oprah Winfrey, who also spoke with the artist in one of her most intimate interviews, where they touched on topics as disparate as the failure of his marriage, his addictionsyour weight loss or your courtship with the sports agent RichPaul.

Adele knew how to make the most of this interview and saw in it an opportunity to perform some of her new songs, all in the picturesque Griffith Observatory in the city of Los Angeles, at the foot of the huge Hollywood sign so admired.

We will soon find out if the artist manages to maintain her hot streak at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

Alea Jacta Est, the die is cast.