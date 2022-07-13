A Star-Studded Hollywood Thriller With One Of The Best Twists In Movie History – CINEMABLEND

Legendary director Martin Scorcese and stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo and Ben Kingsley deliver one of the most spectacular twists of all time in this mystery thriller.

There are movies so powerful that when you think of them the first thing that comes to mind is not the plot or a frame, but the way they made you feel. Shutter Island is one of them. An incredible mystery thriller directed by Martin Scorsese that you can watch on Prime Video or HBO Max if you haven’t enjoyed it yet. Of course, prepare to spend some time hooked on the screen.

Before we go in (no spoilers!) on tape, what is this legendary 2010 film about? It is set in the 1950s and follows Teddy Daniels, an FBI agent who is sent to a psychiatric hospital to investigate the disappearance of one of the patients. No one knows how he was able to get out of a cell that was locked from the outside. The only thing they have as a clue is a piece of paper with a series of numbers and letters.

Something strange is in the center. The employees of the psychiatric hospital show little cooperation and the more he investigates, the more inconsistencies appear. Little by little the evidence leads him to a terrible suspicion that he hopes is not a reality.

A still from ‘Shutter Island’.



Why the ‘Shutter Island’ twist is so great

With or without twist, Shutter Island is a gripping thriller with the savoir faire of Martin Scorsese. The director returns to impregnate this film with his particular personality and builds a fascinating atmosphere. From the first moment you know that something is wrong in that investigation and Scorsese plays with you. He wants you to notice without telling you what is going on. It is a wonderful labyrinth in which to get lost.

The staging is one of the star elements of the film. The filmmaker revels in the visual construction and uses it for his game of deception. Joining him is three-time Oscar-winning cinematographer Robert Richardson, who helps compose the right atmosphere for that sealed prison. “Scorsese has always wanted to be a classic director, but he has never been able to. His personality and his time have weighed more on him than his cinematographic memory,” he writes in his review for SensaCinema Israel Walls.

And with that said, what about the twist? It’s just the icing on the cake. We are not going to reveal it here, but we assure you that after the revelation the film becomes a completely different one and makes you see the events that have occurred so far with different eyes. Thanks to that, Shutter Island Requires a second viewing. In the first, you will see him as a completely fascinated spectator. In the second, you will be that detective trying to hunt down all the clues.

That twist is there thanks to the work of Scorsese. Shutter Island It is based on the Dennis Lehane novel of the same name and, although the resolution of the events is very clear in the book, when it comes to the big screen the outcome changes completely. Master Scorsese builds an ending with a vague explanation that works perfectly. The unsolved mystery helps elevate the film and almost compels the viewer to watch it again.

you can enjoy Shutter Island on HBO Max and Prime Video. We have not mentioned it, but it has a luxury cast, led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley, Michelle Williams and Emily Mortimer.

