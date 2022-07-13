A Minecraft player is walking from Africa to Europe in-game

Today all fans of Minecraft They know that the gaming world is one of the vastest and most extensive in the video game industry, being that it is one of its main strengths and a reason why many players lose track of time for hours of long walks and exploration.

Given this, it should be noted that this extension is only limited by the imagination of the fansleading this to the fact that there is currently a project whose objective is recreate planet Earth at 1:1 scale, which would make the game the biggest ever made. And it seems that a player has made a challenge.

A trip that neither Willy Fog

Speak061 has posted on Reddit a screenshot showing the start of your journeysince according to what he said, he is in full pilgrimage to get from southern Africa to northern Europe on this 1:1 map of the Earth, which is equivalent to traveling 11,748 kilometers, as well as traveling practically all of both hemispheres of the planet.

It should be noted that this odyssey is at a very early stage, as this player is still in the outskirts of Cape Town in South Africa. Of course, do not think that it will be a simple walk, since it’s being done in survival mode and without any shortcuts or cheats.

For all this, it will be a journey with a lot of patience, since in fact many users are already wondering if it will be able to hold out for so long, since, to add insult to injury, it is not going in a straight line, but rather along the established paths. In any case, it should be noted that this type of content does nothing more than demonstrate the reasons why Minecraft is one of the great games in the industry.

For the rest, it only remains to point out that today **Minecraft is available for smartphones, PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, among other platforms.