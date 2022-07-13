A-Kid will wear a mask on his return to NXT as AXIOM

During broadcasts of WWE NXT via USA Network, it has been confirmed AXIOM fighter’s debut for next week’s episode.

The fighter previously known as A-Kid will have a great opportunity within the United States with his new character. In a new video promo, “El Niño Anónimo” revealed his fanaticism for superheroes. Inspired by the stories of the comics, the fighter stated that you want to hide your face under a mask that allows you to protect your identity. AXIOM will be part of the WWE NXT that will be broadcast Tuesday July 19facing a competitor not announced yet.

Originally from Madrid, Carlos Ruiz began competing in July 2012. His name would gain notoriety among the European public thanks to his fights in companies such as WhiteWolf Wrestling, PROGRESS and Rev-Pro. A-Kid is known on the global independent scene for his acclaimed matches against names like Zack Saber Jr, Will Ospreay and Mark Davis.

“El Niño Anonimo” accepted an opportunity with WWE in April 2019, receiving a contract with the company seven months later. A-Kid would perform within NXT UK, where he became the first winner of the Heritage Cup which he held for 174 days and two official defenses. The fighter had a brief crusade through the American development territory in the run-up to Stand & Deliver 2022.

