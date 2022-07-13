a fortune of 177 million

Sofía Vergara turned 50, and after many years of artistic career she has managed to become the highest paid actress in the world, thus surpassing other actresses such as Jennifer López, Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston. Like Penélope Cruz and Salma Hayek, Vergara wanted to highlight her Hispanic heritage, but it was not entirely easy for her, since it was unthinkable for Hollywood that a beautiful natural blonde could represent Latin culture with dignity. For that reason, the actress dyed her hair dark brown in order to meet the Latino beauty stereotype, increasing her popularity in the industry.

“I am a natural blonde. When I started acting, I went to auditions and they didn’t know where to put me, because I was voluptuous and had an accent, but it turns out I was blonde. It was ignorance. They thought all Latinas looked like Salma Hayek. By the time I dyed my hair dark, it was like, ‘Oh, she’s the hot Latin girl,’” she said in an interview, highlighting how exclusionary the Hollywood industry can be. However, thanks to her perseverance, beauty and sympathy, the actress has managed to obtain an annual income valued at 43 million dollars, according to Forbes.



Sofia Vergara

However, unlike Shakira, who was also born in Barranquilla, Colombia; Sofía Vergara was born surrounded by luxuries and comforts, since her father was an important Colombian rancher. She studied in the best schools and had bodyguards from an early age, so luxury and money is not something new for her. However, her father’s fortune does not compare to Sofia’s, given that she earned half a million dollars for each chapter she filmed in the “Modern Family” series. In addition, she received an annual salary of 10 million dollars for her participation in ‘America’s Got Talent’, added to the millionaire advertising contracts that she has signed throughout her career. All this has allowed him to accumulate a fortune of 180 million dollars, about 177 million euros, according to the portal ‘Celebritynetworth.com’.

Also, the interpreter of ‘Gloria Pritchett’ has a large fortune invested in properties. The actress, together with her husband Joe Manganiello, has a mansion valued at 26 million dollars and a small fleet of luxury cars, among which the following stand out: a Bentley Continental GTC ($200,000) and a Bentley Bentayga ($185,000). ), a Porsche 977 Turbo ($133,000), a Mercedes Benz S550 ($95,000), and a Jaguar XJ ($87,000).

Although the professional life of the actress has been very successful, the truth is that she has not had the same luck in her personal life. In the late 1990s, his older brother was killed in a kidnapping attempt in Colombia. Some time later, her younger brother was deported from the United States for crimes related to drug use and when the actress was 28 years old, she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.. However, despite all these difficulties, Sofía Vergara has been able to overcome all adversity, becoming one of the most successful actresses in the industry.