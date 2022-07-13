A deepfake of Tom Cruise and the metahuman

Undeniably, we live in times of affection for capitalism, whose proliferation found a flow in leisure and communication technologies that disguise their misleading rhetoric of liberation and democratization in tools of stealthy and almost invisible implicit power, and use the ecology of the medium to the lethargic reproduction of the thoughts of alienated minds, aptly called “viral”, since they make people sick and embody non-verbal forms of standardization that are spread contagiously on the web.

At the beginning of 2021, the deepfake started to be talked about mostly when a user on TikTok managed to animate an image of Tom Cruise with the use of deepfake technology. Later, creators of Unreal Engine presented the MetaHuman tool for creating photorealistic avatars.

The network society is based on the distribution of standardized sensory anatomies that are reproduced in a type of abstract subject, and that with technology give body and shape to the humanistic fiction of the subject; that is, to the extent that we share frames, distances and focuses, we do so with the fiction of a universal reality, says Castells.

Digital culture reached the point of obsession with simulation and visualization that represents a discrete portion of reality, as in the case of the metaverse, which deals with efforts to control irreducible universes under the mistaken foundation that all reality can be reduced. to information, but what is reduced are small fragments of reality that are subjected to performances of knowledge production.

Youtuber Ralph Virtual recently showed how, using Unreal Engine 5 and Tom Cruise’s base, he created a very realistic replica of the actor, now a metahuman, by replacing the face, gestures, perspective, lighting, and similar facial expressions. to the actor who opens a new path to deep fake.

Technology points to the metahuman, a potential human, never fully defined, a presence without identity that is not constituted under mental abstraction or the condition of exteriority with the world.

The purpose of deep fake with Tom Cruise, at least initially, is to improve the quality of images in video games; however, other purposes cannot be unloaded that lead to processes of subjugation in the economic and market logic in which each time it acquires a measurable value and pays to the performative mechanisms of identity production.

@cm_ramoslinares