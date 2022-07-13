A death metal choir covers Britney Spears in a well-known TV show





The metal returned to make an appearance in a program with maximum audience on American television, as is America’s Got Talentwhere he Dremeka Choir left a great sample of what the guttural voice is with a brutal a cappella interpretation that included the adaptation of the popular “toxic” who launched Britney Spears in 2004.

The sixth program of the seventeenth edition of the well-known talent-show was the one that included the performance of this Canadian choir of thirteen people who presented themselves as the only metal choir in the world. The performance began with the classic and dark “O Fortune” of “Carmina Burnana”which soon merged with the death metal adaptation of Spears’ theme.

Only one member of the jury, the model and actress Heidi klumprevented unanimity when the Dremeka Choir won a place in the next round, with the well-known Simon Cowell emphasizing that it looked like a choir of demons as a positive aspect: “It’s been fantastically creepy. I’m all for turning to the dark side from time to time.”to which the actress also positively valued the performance Sofia Vergara and the comedian howie mandelwho thanked the choir for presenting this way of singing to the general public: “I think you are opening the eyes and ears of America on our stage.”

