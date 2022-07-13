80 years of Harrison Ford, carpenter who conquered George Lucas and Steven Spielberg

From learning the carpenter’s trade in order to support his family, to becoming one of the most iconic actors in Hollywood. That is the interesting story of Harrison Ford, who managed to convince film directors of the stature of George Lucas and Steven Spielberg with his charisma.

Harrison Ford was born on July 13, 1943 in Chicago, United States. After a normal adolescence, in the bosom of a religious family, he joined the University of Ripon in 1960 at the insistence of his parents. There he began to study English literature and philosophy, although he later moved on to drama.

Three days before the delivery of diplomas, in 1964, he returned home, because he knew that he would not receive one. Months later, he married Mary Marquardt, an actress he had met in college, and together they moved to Los Angeles with the goal of making a name for themselves in the film industry.

However, nothing turned out as originally planned. Although he managed to sign a contract with Columbia, the salary was only $150 a week. He was an extra in some low budget movies and his name didn’t even appear in the end credits. Shortly after, he changed studios and joined Universal, but nothing changed: he kept playing bit parts.

Harrison Ford: from a carpenter to a role with George Lucas

It was at that moment that he decided to change course. While doing some work in his house, he realized that he had possibilities to grow with carpentry. He learned that trade and began to do some jobs for people he knew, while accepting any role in television series, such as FBI (1969) or Gunsmoke (1972). It is that by then his second child had been born and he needed all the money possible to support his family.

One of the clients he had as a carpenter was Fred Roos. It was precisely that Universal casting director who introduced him to a then unknown film director who would change his life forever: George Lucas.

So it was that in 1972, Ford played the role of Bob Falfa in American Graffiti, Lucas’s second film. Although it was a huge success at the box office, the actor had agreed to a salary of just $600. Therefore, he did not abandon his carpenter’s trade, but renewed his acting motivation.

Harrison Ford and his arrival in “Star Wars”

In 1976, Lucas asked him to help him with the casting of his next film: starwars. She didn’t offer him any parts because she didn’t want to repeat the faces from American Graffiti. Ford then read some of the dialogue with the nearly 100 actors who auditioned. Ultimately, he was offered the test himself and was selected to play Han Solo, ahead of competitors such as Kurt Russell, Nick Nolte, Al Pacino, Christopher Walken and Richard Dreyfuss.

That was his first big hit. The film became the highest-grossing film of 1977 in the United States, and Ford received $650,000 for his part. It was then that he retired forever from carpentry and threw himself fully into his film career.

In the late 1970s, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg began working together on a production that would not go unnoticed: Indiana Jones. Spielberg had Ford in mind for the lead role, but Lucas balked because he feared audiences would remember him as Han Solo.

For this reason, they chose Tom Selleck to play the adventurous archaeologist, but he did not accept because he had a contract with the Magnum PI series. Then, Lucas gave in to Spielberg’s insistence and Ford became Indiana Jones.

The first film in the saga was Raiders of the Lost Ark, which was released in 1981. It was later followed by The Temple of Doom, The Last Crusade and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. However, Ford has not yet abandoned his historic role: in early 2020, the production of a fifth film was announced, which can be seen from June 2023.