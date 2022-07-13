6 Argentinian places that appeared in international movies and can be visited this vacation

The Argentine scenarios have played a leading role in a large number of international movies. Snowy peaks, imposing waterfalls and the lights of the City of Fury have been shown in the most fascinating stories of Hollywood cinema and it is possible to visit them in these holidays of winter.

Natural settings and imposing tourist attractions attract the attention of filmmakers from all over the world, who come to Argentina to tell their stories in unique locations.

Argentina the film set

Tierra del Fuego in The Revenant

The cold lands of Ushuaia received DiCaprio

The movie that allowed Leonardo DiCaprio to keep his first Oscar was filmed in the southernmost place in the world: Tierra del Fuego. The chosen setting was the banks of the Olivia River, in Ushuaia.

The story revolves around Hugh Glass (DiCaprio), an explorer on an expedition to the western United States. Survival, abandonment, revenge and redemption are some of the key points of the film that has an iconic scene of a bear. The Revenant was directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu and was nominated for 12 Oscars, of which he won three.

Buenos Aires in Focus

Will Smith recorded in Puerto Madero

In 2015 Will Smith and Margot Robbie revolutionized the streets of the Buenos Aires capital in a comedy about scams and romance.

The mega production had the locations of Buenos Aires. Focus portrays the life of two swindlers who, after several years, meet again in a city that breathes passion and seduction: Buenos Aires.

The plot mixes comedy with action and shows typical places in the capital of Argentina. The colors of the popular neighborhood of La Boca, the skyscrapers of Puerto Madero, Retiro and Recoleta buildings, and the unmistakable cobbled streets of San Telmo are the setting for this Will Smith film.

Missions in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones was filmed at Iguazú Falls

This film starring Harrison Ford is one of the most successful in history. It was created by George Lucas and directed by Steven Spielberg and is one of the highest-grossing films in the history of cinema, resulting in series, video games, toys and attractions in Disney theme parks.

In 2008 the fourth installment was released, this time the character is in search of Akator’s Crystal Skull. All the scenes where waterfalls and waterfalls appear were filmed at the Iguazú Falls, in the province of Misiones.

Mendoza in Seven Years in Tibet

Uspallata was the scene of 7 years in Tibet. Photo: @enplenoviaje

Its director did not obtain permission to record this film in Tibet, which is why a second possible location emerged that had similar characteristics to the Tibetan landscapes in the province of Mendoza.

The protagonist of this film is Brad Pitt and the story places Heinrich Harrer, a famous Austrian mountaineer who tries to climb the Himalayas on a unique journey back in 1939. However, his plans change completely when he ends up a prisoner in a British concentration camp in India.

Adrenaline, emotion, overcoming and amazing landscapes with Uspallata and the Cordillera de Los Andes as the protagonist, are combined in an unmissable film based on real events. In addition to the Mendoza mountain, some scenes were also recorded in La Plata, in the south of the province of Buenos Aires, recreating the Austria of the 1930s.

Neuquén in X-Men: First Class

The X-Men scene was recorded between mountains and lakes in Villa La Angostura

In the year 2011 X-Men: First Generation shows an Argentine location very visited by tourists from the country and the world. According to the Marvel story, after World War II, Magneto (Michael Fassbender) embarks on a journey through Argentina looking for answers about his past.

Mountains, lakes and wooden buildings appear in a scene that lasts just a few seconds. In the titles you can read “Villa Gesell – Argentina”, a calculation error for the producers of the film because the location was actually Villa La Angostura, in Neuquén.

Jump on Gerry

Matt Damon and Casey Affleck recorded in the beautiful landscapes of Salta

The duo Matt Damon and Casey Affleck embark on a desert adventure that will test all their instincts, resilience and friendship. The location chosen for this film is Salta, the northern province of Argentina that dazzles with its landscape offer.

The initial idea was to take advantage of the entire shooting in the Salinas Grandes, but the thermal amplitude complicated the plans and it ended up being filmed half in Argentina and the rest in the Valley of Death, in California.