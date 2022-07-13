50 years ago today: Illegal practice of medicine became a crime

Original text published by La Nación on July 13, 1972

The College of Physicians and Surgeons informed the public that the new Penal Code promulgated by law number 4573 of May 4 last, classified the illegal practice of medicine as a crime. In addition, the penalties for people who incur in this public act were aggravated.

Now, article 269 of the Penal Code says: “Illegal practice of medicine will be punished with imprisonment from six months to three years.”

The reform to the Penal Code also establishes that doctors who, even having the relevant titles, “announced or promised the cure of fixed-term illnesses or by secret or infallible means” will be sanctioned.

That overo, Sardo, Achiotillo or Moro Colorado cattle, which gave rise to cows called cajueleras, very meek, and large oxen, pailetas and capable of dragging up to two tons, disappeared from the Costa Rican fields. And it was precisely those cows that fed rural Costa Rica, because most of the small farmers had their Doram vaquitas in the paddock, without special care, without any other food than the little grass produced there, or according to the system called “mecatazo”.

Beautiful bull of the authentic doram breed owned by Don Leandro Quesada. (Rafael Pacheco Granados)

Those cows produced strong and safe oxen that, in the words of Don Ricardo Jiménez: “I have known oxen, and there still are, that weigh between 600 and 700 kilos if not more, but owe their corpulence to Doram blood (or Durham, in English), and not to the Spanish Creole”. This breed was imported from England between the 1840s and 1850s.

It is good, before continuing, to make a warning: do not confuse the Creole cattle with the so-called avocado, this product of multiple crosses and therefore difficult to determine its origins, but whose blood base is possibly the Spanish Creole. The doram was maintained for almost a century with the characteristics that identify it, the product of a cross that, according to Joaquín Vargas Coto, was imported to Costa Rica from England between 1840 and 1850.

“When the war of 1856 there were already English bulls here. Around that time Don Mariano Fernández and his relative Don Santiago Fernández brought ‘Devonshire’ bulls and cows, also English. This blood, together with that of the doram, contributed to giving us the large oxen and the famous cajueleros cows,” added Vargas.

The importation of cattle of other breeds relegated the doram to oblivion. Little by little the old cows ceased to be productive and ended their days in the Alajuela cattle market or in the now defunct San José (in what is now Barrio México). And the farmer lost one of the best sources of food for him and his children.

President Emilio G. Medici has virtually ruled out the possibility of changes in Brazil’s political system, to the dismay of those who glimpsed signs of democracy on the horizon.

In his radio broadcast to the country last week, the 66-year-old general clearly indicated that the 1964 military revolution has no intention of loosening his control of the country. The press had speculated with “a democratic opening in the system.” Reports of high-level changes in the cabinet garnered increasing attention.

Medici disproved all those conjectures. He spoke of economic progress, affirmed that the government is supported by public opinion and said that he could not admit “any change in the regime”. The tone led many to believe that the “temporary” military intervention in politics has acquired a new degree of permanence.