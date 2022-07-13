5 movies you should see if you are in love ✔️





We all know the feeling of being in love and there is no better way to enjoy that feeling than by going into a marathon of romantic movies to soak yourself in love. Today we bring you the five perfect movies that talk about love.

1. titanica

This film directed by James Cameron was released in 1997 and is considered one of the most romantic films in history. The film tells the adventures of Rose (played by Kate Winslet), a seventeen-year-old American girl who desperately wants to escape the yoke of the privileged class to which she belongs, and Jack (played by Leonardo di Caprio), a boy from free spirit with a thirst for adventures, traveling third class on the famous ship Titanics. Their friendship grows into a passionate love. They are not willing to let anything separate them, not even the sinking of the ship they are traveling on. All this history is relayed as a flash back hand in hand with the statements of the elderly Rose.

two. the shape of water

A film by Guillermo del Toro released in 2017, in collaboration with Daniel Kraus. The story of this film is set in the city of Baltimore, in the context of the Cold War, inside the Occam Aerospace Research Center, where a highly extraordinary being has arrived: an amphibian man who has been captured in the Amazon (played by by Doug Jones). The love story between him and one of the women who cleans the center, Eliza (played by Sally Hawkins), who is mute and communicates with the strange being through sign language, is narrated. Thus, this film manages to interweave fantasy, terror and love in order to create a story that is thrilling to say the least.

3. Noah’s Diary

Released in 2004 and directed by Nick Cassavetes, this movie begins with an old man living in a nursing home reading a love story, written in his old notebook, to a woman. Also by way of flashback, The story tells the intertwined lives of Noah Calhoun (played by Ryan Gosling) and Allie Nelson (played by Rachel McAdams), two young North Carolina teenagers who, despite living in two completely different social environments, fall deeply in love and share an unforgettable summer, before being separated by their parents, and later, by the war.

4. Forget about me!

A film by Michel Gondry released in 2004, which mixes intrigue and suspense with love. It also won an Oscar for best original screenplay. The film tells the story of Joel (played by Jim Carrey), who discovers that his girlfriend Clementine (played by Kate Winslet) has had all memories of his stormy relationship erased. Desperate, he contacts Doctor Howard Mierzwiak, so that he can remove Clementine from her memory. However, when Joel’s memories begin to fade, he soon rediscovers her love for the young woman and from the depths of his brain he will try to fight to stop the process.

5. Before sunrise

This 1991 film directed by Richard Linklater is based on the brief but intense encounter between two young people who meet on a train and recognize that each has found the love of his life, but circumstances make it unthinkable, or practically impossible. consider maintaining a relationship, so they decide to be rational and try to follow their own paths.