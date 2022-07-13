2022 Emmy Nominees List Revealed

series like Euphoria Severance (one of this year’s favorites), Pahcinko Y peacemaker They began to sound like favorites from the beginning of this year, but the voting ballots presented a long list of good titles, and with that the competition could be more intense than ever.

Last year, The Crown and Ted Lasso became the winners in the drama and comedy categories, while Jason Sudeikis and Kate Winslet they took home awards for their performances, but 2022 came with a nice selection of new titles and while many missed out on nominations, this only makes the awards more interesting.

The Emmys 2022 They will take place on September 12 in Los Angeles (from where it will be broadcast live like every year), and you can prepare yourself with a marathon of the nominated series. Who will be the winners? We will find out soon.

All the 2022 Emmy nominees:

DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul

euphoria

Ozarks

severity

Squid Game

stranger things

Succession

yellowjackets

COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

ted lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

MINI-SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

DRAMA LEADING ACTOR

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

Jeremy Strong – Succession

DRAMA LEADING ACTRESS

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Laura Linney – Ozark

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Zendaya – Euphoria

SUPPORTING DRAMA ACTOR

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Park Hae-soo – Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

John Turturro – Severance

Christopher Walken – Severance

Oh Yeong-su – Squid Game

SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF DRAMA

Patricia Arquette – Severance

Julia Garner – Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession

Sarah Snook – Succession

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

LEADING ACTOR OF COMEDY

Donald Glover-Atlanta

Bill Hader-Barry

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

LEADING ACTRESS OF COMEDY

Rachel Brosnahan – Marvelos Mrs. Maisel

Fifth Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Jean Smart – Hacks

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN COMEDY

Anthony Carrigan-Barry

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh – Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler-Barry

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

LEADING ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE

Colin Firth – The Staircase

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Himesh Patel – Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

LEADING ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE

Toni Collette – The Staircase

Julia Garner – Ozark

Lili James – Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson – Impeachment

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Amanda Saefried – The Dropout

GUEST ACTOR IN DRAMA SERIES

Adrien Brody – Succession

James Cromwell – Succession

Colman Domingo – Euphoria

Arian Moayed – Succession

Tom Pelphrey – Ozark

Alexander Skarsgård – Succession

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus

Jake Lacy – The White Lotus

Will Poulter – Dopesick

Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard – Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg – Dopesick

Steve Zahn – The White Lotus

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE

Connie Britton – The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario – The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney – The White Lotus

Mare Winningham–Dopesick

TALK SHOW OR VARIETY SERIES

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John oLIVER

Late night with Seth Myers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

COMPETITION PROGRAM OR REALITY

La carrera asombroza

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Girls

Nailed It

Ru’Paul’s Drag Race

top-chef

The Voice

OTHER CATEGORIES:

SCRIPT FOR A COMEDY SERIES

SCRIPT FOR A DRAMA SERIES

SCREENPLAY FOR A LIMITED SERIES, TV MOVIE OR SPECIAL

DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, TV MOVIE OR SPECIAL

