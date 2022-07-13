2022 Emmy Nominees List Revealed
series like Euphoria Severance (one of this year’s favorites), Pahcinko Y peacemaker They began to sound like favorites from the beginning of this year, but the voting ballots presented a long list of good titles, and with that the competition could be more intense than ever.
Last year, The Crown and Ted Lasso became the winners in the drama and comedy categories, while Jason Sudeikis and Kate Winslet they took home awards for their performances, but 2022 came with a nice selection of new titles and while many missed out on nominations, this only makes the awards more interesting.
The Emmys 2022 They will take place on September 12 in Los Angeles (from where it will be broadcast live like every year), and you can prepare yourself with a marathon of the nominated series. Who will be the winners? We will find out soon.
All the 2022 Emmy nominees:
DRAMA SERIES
- Better Call Saul
- euphoria
- Ozarks
- severity
- Squid Game
- stranger things
- Succession
- yellowjackets
COMEDY SERIES
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- ted lasso
- What We Do in the Shadows
MINI-SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION
- dopesick
- The Dropout
- Inventing Anna
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus
DRAMA LEADING ACTOR
- Jason Bateman – Ozark
- Brian Cox – Succession
- Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott – Severance
- Jeremy Strong – Succession
DRAMA LEADING ACTRESS
- Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
- Laura Linney – Ozark
- Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
- Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
- Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
- Zendaya – Euphoria
SUPPORTING DRAMA ACTOR
- Nicholas Braun – Succession
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin – Succession
- Park Hae-soo – Squid Game
- Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
- John Turturro – Severance
- Christopher Walken – Severance
- Oh Yeong-su – Squid Game
SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF DRAMA
- Patricia Arquette – Severance
- Julia Garner – Ozark
- Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
- Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets
- Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron – Succession
- Sarah Snook – Succession
- Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
LEADING ACTOR OF COMEDY
- Donald Glover-Atlanta
- Bill Hader-Barry
- Nicholas Hoult – The Great
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
LEADING ACTRESS OF COMEDY
- Rachel Brosnahan – Marvelos Mrs. Maisel
- Fifth Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning – The Great
- Issa Rae – Insecure
- Jean Smart – Hacks
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN COMEDY
- Anthony Carrigan-Barry
- Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
- Toheeb Jimoh – Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso
- Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler-Barry
- Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
- Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
- Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
LEADING ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE
- Colin Firth – The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
- Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage
- Michael Keaton – Dopesick
- Himesh Patel – Station Eleven
- Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
LEADING ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE
- Toni Collette – The Staircase
- Julia Garner – Ozark
- Lili James – Pam & Tommy
- Sarah Paulson – Impeachment
- Margaret Qualley – Maid
- Amanda Saefried – The Dropout
GUEST ACTOR IN DRAMA SERIES
- Adrien Brody – Succession
- James Cromwell – Succession
- Colman Domingo – Euphoria
- Arian Moayed – Succession
- Tom Pelphrey – Ozark
- Alexander Skarsgård – Succession
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE
- Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus
- Jake Lacy – The White Lotus
- Will Poulter – Dopesick
- Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy
- Peter Sarsgaard – Dopesick
- Michael Stuhlbarg – Dopesick
- Steve Zahn – The White Lotus
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE
- Connie Britton – The White Lotus
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
- Alexandra Daddario – The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick
- Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus
- Sydney Sweeney – The White Lotus
- Mare Winningham–Dopesick
TALK SHOW OR VARIETY SERIES
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight with John oLIVER
- Late night with Seth Myers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
COMPETITION PROGRAM OR REALITY
- La carrera asombroza
- Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Girls
- Nailed It
- Ru’Paul’s Drag Race
- top-chef
- The Voice
OTHER CATEGORIES:
- SCRIPT FOR A COMEDY SERIES
- SCRIPT FOR A DRAMA SERIES
- SCREENPLAY FOR A LIMITED SERIES, TV MOVIE OR SPECIAL
- DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
- DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
- DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, TV MOVIE OR SPECIAL
Source: GQ