11 products that we recommend to everyone this Prime Day

Any of these gadgets is a great purchase at a very good market price.

We are almost 24 hours into Amazon Prime Day and we have covered almost all of the best offers of the first day. There are thousands, millions of offers, but we wanted to collect some that we believe are the best and we recommend your purchase. This day is to be done with what we have been waiting for months buy at a good price, and this may be the time to dust off your wallet.

We have seen how the price of phones, tablets, headphones, smart speakers and other gadgets from brands like Amazon, Sony, Xiaomi or Samsung, among others, but we have chosen a few purchases recommended by the Andro4all team that you should take into account.

The best recommendations on sale on Prime Day

Discounts are being seen on Prime Day in all categoriesbut since we know that our readers are looking for technology above anything else, we wanted to collect the best in mobile technology, speakers and headphones from what we took from Prime Day.

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11T Pro (399.99 euros): It is a high-end from last year, but it still maintains its essence of a great terminal and the best performance today. Mount a Snapdragon 888 CPU, along with 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage, 6.67″ Super Amoled screen Full HD+ with 120 Hz refresh rate, metallic aluminum alloy body, IP53 resistance, double high-resolution speaker, triple 108 MP rear camera signed by Samsung, with 5G connectivity and a 5,000 mAh battery and a ultra fast charging at 120W. A past smartphone that today is a snack to many current high-end.

POCO F4 GT 5G

LITTLE F4 GT 5G (449.99 euros): This is the POCO revolution in today’s market. We are talking about a premium high-end smartphone that costs 450 euros. It is built in metal and glass, with the power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. It has a 10-bit panel type 6.67″ Full HD+ AMOLED, 120 Hz of refreshment, 3D curved glass, 3 microphones, 4 JBL speakers, 4,700 mAh battery with fast charge at 120 W and a outstanding 64 MP Sony camera with wide angle and slow motion recording at 960 fps.

Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22 (683 euros): Samsung’s latest great jewel, in a restrained size, is this Galaxy S22, a premium high-end that performs like the best. ride a Exynos 2200 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage. It is a mobile that performs so much that it reaches 890,000 points in the Antutu test. It has a triple rear camera of 50 MP with wide angle and telephoto, optical stabilization and 8K recording. Its body is made of aluminum alloy and glass, it has a thickness of 7.6 mm and a screen 6.1″ Amoled with 120 Hz of soda

Echo Dot 4

Echo Dot 4 (19.99 euros): One of the most purchased smart speakers in recent months is this Amazon Echo Dot 4 with Alexa built-in. This is a powerful speaker, with a fabulous sound and great connectivity. With it and the Amazon Alexa app we can link thousands of gadgets connected to the same WiFi network and control them with your voice through the Echo. Me I have 4 at home and I don’t regret any of them, listening to music as background music is great, as well as knowing the latest news quickly.

Echo Show 8 (2nd gen.)

Echo Show 8 (2nd gen.) (79.99 euros): This is a smart screen from Amazon that combines speaker and screen in the same device. Assemble a panel 8″ with resolution 1,280 x 800 px13 MP front camera for video calls via skypepossibility to see your favorite series and movies with Netflix or Prime Video, to listen to your music with Amazon Music or Spotify and to know the weather forecast and news just by asking Alexa. You can also use it as a video door phone or to view your Blink surveillance cameras. If you prefer to add a Philips Hue smart bulb, for only 2 euros more it is yours.

Kindle

Kindle ($59.99): Amazon’s best-selling e-book reader drops to its lowest price in 3 years of life. By less than 60 euros you can get this eReader with a 6″ anti-glare screen, 8GB of memory internal and compatibility with multitude of formats of text, image and audio from Audible.

Xiaomi TV P1 55″

Xiaomi TV P1 55″ (338.99 euros): one of the televisions with Integrated Android TV 10 The best-selling of the moment, by specifications and by price, is this one from Xiaomi. Their 55″ 4K with compatibility with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ They make it especially useful for watching content from Netflix, Disney + or First Video, among others. In connectivity we have WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI and 2 USB among the highlights.

Fire TV Stick 4K

Fire TV Stick 4K (26.99 euros): transform your TV into a new smart TV with this TV stick with HDMI connection. Plug into an HDMI port and voila, you’ll enjoy all the apps of a smart TV, with connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and all streaming video and music platforms. It is compatible with 4K resolution at 60fps, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Dolby sound. Their 8GB of memory They allow us to install all kinds of apps and its 1.5 GB of RAM achieves stability and immediacy in the use of menus.

LG TONE Free FN7

LG TONE Free FN7 (69.90 euros): They are not very well known, but we have tested them extensively and they are magnificent. You have active noise cancellation, the latest UVnano technology that kills 99.9% of bacteria of the ear pads inside the charging case, they are water resistant (IPX4), your battery will give us up to 21 hours of use (7 hours only the headphones) and with very precise touch control. The charging of the case is fast by USB-C, in just 5 minutes connected we will have 1 extra hour of use.

HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro

HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro (98 euros): HUAWEI’s best headphones to date can compete without problem with the almighty AirPods Pro or the Galaxy Buds Pro. Today they drop below 100 euros in a Prime Day offer. These headphones integrate 3 microphones in each earpiece to achieve a acoustic insulation of the best on the marketyour case has wireless charging and they can give us up to 36 hours of use (only the headphones 8 hours). Their dual connection supports up to 2 devices at the same time connected.

Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Fryer

Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Fryer (77 euros): Hot air fryers have been one of the most demanded small appliances for a couple of years among those who want to considerably reduce saturated fats in their diet. This Xiaomi fryer allows us to cook without fat like an oven, but faster. Your bucket has a 3.5 liter capacitywe can regulate the temperature between 40 and 200°C, it has a 1,500W maximum powerand everything is configurable in your OLED display high visibility.

As you can see, Prime Day it’s being fabulous for all those who have been saving for some time to get one of the best gadgets of the moment for much less money. Discounts of more than 50% we are living these days in Amazon, something that you can only take advantage of if you are an Amazon Prime customer.

