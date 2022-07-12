Wimbledon: Catch Tom Cruise hypnotized by the beauty of Kate Middleton at the tennis tournament

Tom Cruise couldn’t take his eyes off Kate Middletonwife of the prince Williamduring the finals of the Wimbledon tournament. Dressed in an elegant yellow design from Roksandathe Duchess of cambridge dazzled everyone present including the famous actor, whom he recently saw at the premiere of the film “Top Gun”.

Kate, 40, matched her outfit with long earrings from Kiki McDonough and signature sneakers Gianvito Rossi. While the duchess watched intently at the game being played on the pitchsome eyes were on her and they were nothing more and nothing less than one of the most famous actors in the world.

The beauty and elegance of Kate Middleton powerfully caught the attention of Tom Cruise, 59, who was irremediably captured by the Duchess. There are even images in which the actor from “Mission: Impossible” is seen lean forward to get a better view of the one day queen consort of the United Kingdom.

Realizing he was at a public event, Tom Cruise returned his gaze to the game of Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur, in the women’s singles final match.

�� The #DuchessOfCambridge arrowed #TomCruise The 60-year-old actor was caught off guard during the Wimbledon tournament finals as he couldn’t take his eyes off her! It was until he realized that he was in public that he decided to put on glasses to go unnoticed. pic.twitter.com/qE9V9uOHku — eventdo (@PueblaEventodo)

It seems that Tom Cruise does not forget the look of Kate Middleton, especially when they met at the premiere of “Top Gun” and he, gentlemanly, gave him his hand to help him up the stairs.

