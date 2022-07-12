Will Zendaya direct an episode of the third season of Euphoria? Here is the response of the actress

Zendaya would like to direct one of the next episodes of the third and awaited new season of Euphoria. The actress has expressed her desire to become the director of the project too, after the great success obtained with her role as the protagonist of the series.

In a recent interview with Vogue Italia, the star said that he should have directed the sixth episode of the second season of the series. Zendaya she was supposed to be the director of the episode titled A Thousand Little Trees of Blood. However, she the artist did not have enough time to prepare as she was also starring in the episode.

Will Zendaya direct an episode of the third season of Euphoria?

During the interview, Zendaya he said: “It’s fun. I was actually supposed to direct the episode, but then I had to act. I didn’t have enough time, so unfortunately I wasn’t able to do it this time. I wanted to have enough time to do it right. So, I will probably direct next season ”. In the second season, Hunter Schafer co-wrote the second season episode titled “Part 2: Jules” with showrunner Sam Levinson.

Zendaya he loves being part of the creative process of the projects he works on. In fact, for the Netflix film entitled Malcolm & Marie, in addition to being the protagonist, she too decided to be one of the producers of the story. Now, the star will shoot Dune: Part Two. Currently, she is working with Luca Guadagnino on the film Challengers along with Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist.