‘Wild Girl’ comes to life and hits the screen

The coastal swamps of North Carolina take on a mythical quality in Delia Owens’ “Where the Crawdads Sing.” That’s where the protagonist, Kya, grows up alone after her family leaves. They are also the source of her artistic inspiration and her social isolation from the people in the nearby town of Barkley Cove.

“Marsh is not a swamp,” Owens’ book begins. “Marsh is a space of light, where grass grows in water and water flows into the sky. Slow-moving rivulets wander, carrying the orb of the sun out to sea, and long-legged birds soar with unexpected grace, as if not meant to fly, against the roar of thousands of snow geese.”

He’s as important a character as anyone in the book, and the filmmakers behind the big-screen adaptation, which opens in the US on Friday, weren’t about to risk recreating that vibe on set. They, too, would go to the swamp — with its oppressive heat, buzzing bugs, menacing alligators, unpredictable weather, flash floods, thunderstorms and all — to bring the story to life. New Orleans plays the North Carolina coast in the film.

Reese Witherspoon and producer Elizabeth Gabler, whose credits include “Life of Pi” and “Hidden Figures,” were early proponents of “Where the Crawdads Sing,” which became an unlikely publishing phenomenon, with more than 12 million copies sold and a record 191 weeks on the bestseller list. They set out to make a feature film and enlisted Lucy Alibar, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” depending on the country, to try to adapt the lyrical novel, which is itself a romance, a coming-of-age tale, a courtroom drama, a mystery, and a celebration of the natural world.

Director Olivia Newman had already decided she had to avoid the book when she heard that an adaptation was in the works. She wanted to spare herself the heartache of not being able to run it herself. Then her agent told her that she was still looking for a director. She read the book in two days, prepared a speech, and with an image of Terence Malick’s “The New World” in mind, she landed her dream job.

“We really wanted it to feel timeless,” Newman said. “Although the book really is based on a specific time and place in American history that was so important for us to capture authentically, the story of ‘the girl from the swamp’ also felt like a bit of folklore to me.”

The story follows “the girl from the swamp” Kya from the age of 6, when her mother suddenly leaves and her brothers and father follow shortly after, through her adolescence and adulthood, capturing her evolution as an artist and various romances. . Her freedom and her future are put in jeopardy when one of her suitors is found dead and she is assumed to be the culprit. Daisy Edgar-Jones, the English actress who played the role of Marianne in “Normal People”, was chosen to play Kya.

“I feel very lucky to have been able to play women who are real and complicated,” said Edgar-Jones. “Kya and Marianne are not just one thing. They are vulnerable and kind people, but they are also incredibly touchy at times and also flawed in many ways.”

Edgar-Jones immersed herself in Kya’s world, which required her to adopt a mid-century Carolina accent, learn to sail a swamp boat, and often walk barefoot outdoors, which was generally fine except that there were red ants everywhere. Arriving in New Orleans, she was transported by the environment and its wild, natural beauty. One of her fondest memories, she said, was the first time she saw the shack the production built in a nearby state park as Kya’s home.

“I felt like it really came out of my imagination,” Edgar-Jones said.

The filming was timed so that they could capture the spring greenery before the rains came. They planned to shoot exteriors in May and interiors in June, but nature had other plans. Record rain in May meant that the schedule had to be constantly adjusted, sometimes to the second, when there were sudden thunderstorms. There were also unique challenges in shooting a good portion of the film on the water, which kept the entire production — from actors and cameras to props and portable toilets — in small boats in the swamp.

“It was stressful at times,” said Taylor John Smith, who plays Kya’s friend and first love, Tate. “But being outside in the humidity when the air is super thick and hearing cicadas and frogs croaking and seeing snakes and alligators come at you in the middle of a scene? It was great that we were able to play in that environment.”

Newman said she has a bit of PTSD from the experience, from chasing daylight to running from storms. And he felt like a cruel stunt when, after the rains, they had five days of gorgeous weather but couldn’t shoot as much as they needed to because of the flooding.

“It was very challenging… but at the same time, there was absolutely no way to tell the story without being right there in the setting. It’s that beautiful because we shot on location and dealt with the elements and captured that landscape exactly as it is,” said Newman. “We wanted to get closer to the natural beauty of their world, of the bog, of the swamps, and really bring out how beautiful that landscape is without touching it, using natural light and just choosing the right time of day to shoot.”

The team spent nine months editing the film and everyone is excited to finally introduce it to the world on the big screen. Newman was encouraged to learn that Sony Pictures had always intended to release it in theaters, something increasingly rare for the big studios, focused on franchises and superheroes, especially in the summer months (boreal).

“I think there’s a real thirst for these kinds of great dramas, romances and thrillers,” Newman said. “We need more stories like this, and we need more movies like this in theaters.”

“I think there’s a lot to get out of a character like Kya,” he continued. “I think we’ve all felt underestimated. We have all felt somewhat marginalized for different reasons. She gives us a little hope that we are stronger than we think. This is a time when women especially need reassurance.”