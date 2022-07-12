Why Samuel L. Jackson is the actor who has generated the most money in Hollywood

Samuel L. Jackson is the most profitable actor in Hollywood, according to a new study from TicketSource, a company that amassed the lifetime movie receipts at the US domestic box office from the biggest movie Mecca actors of the past 25 years. years.

With a total of $5.7 billion dollars spread across 63 films in total, Jackson is considered to be the most profitable actor in Hollywood. Robert Downey Jr. is second with $5.4 billion (from 43 movies), followed by Scarlett Johansson with $5.2 billion (from 32 movies).

Also in the Top 10 are Tom Hanks, Bradley Cooper, Harrison Ford, Chris Evans, Tom Cruise, Chris Hemsworth and Zoe Saldana.

In terms of highest average earnings for his films, Leonardo DiCaprio tops the list with $97.5 million at the box office for each of his films. Angela Bassett ranks second with an average of $97.1 million, followed by Jim Carrey with $96.4 million.

Last month, Jackson criticized the Oscars for its handling of actor Sidney Poitier’s death, believing he deserved “a whole section” at the latest ceremony.

Talking with Los Angeles Times sOn the In Memoriam tribute, Jackson said, “I’m still a little mad that the best actor we had in Hollywood died and they gave him, 10 fucking seconds! No. It should have been a whole section of Sidney Poitier.

“The reason Will Packer is producing this show is because of this guy. The reason Will Smith won an Oscar is because of this guy. The reason Denzel Washington exists, the reason I exist, the reason Danny Glover exists, everyone’s reason is that guy, and he deserves more than 10 fucking seconds of your time, especially for what he meant, not just for us, but for Hollywood.”