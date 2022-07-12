With so many variations of Minecraft, it can be challenging to keep track of ongoing updates and the latest releases. One aspect, in particular, is Minecraft Preview, the latest system added to the popular game. If you are curious about this particular tool, we will tell you what is the program and how to install it.

What is Minecraft preview? Answered

minecraft preview is a modernized version of the Bedrock Beta program for the game. As the system progresses, its main goal is to increase platform compatibilities and allow players to try out new features using a different app/game.

While Bedrock Beta does have certain restrictions, including the limitations of a few select platforms (Xbox, Windows, and Android), Minecraft Preview extends the game by allowing you to play the Beta and the released version on the same device or console. Also, the latest program has been integrated with consoles, such as iOS, Xbox, and Windows 10/11, with a mission to add more in the future, including the Minecraft Launcher.

Once everything is up and running for Minecraft Preview, the beta will no longer be available; however, players can still interact with the old program until it is eventually removed.

How to install minecraft preview

Since everyone plays Minecraft on different platforms and devices, you can participate in the preview in several ways. These are the confirmed methods available for iOS, Windows, and Xbox.

iOS Method

iOS users who want to participate in the Minecraft Preview should go to Apple’s app testing site and sign up there. Since the game is so popular, open spots are minimal and the Beta is often full.

Windows and Xbox Method

If you already have Xbox Game Pass/Ultimate or the Bedrock version on PC, you can install Minecraft Preview on the Xbox tab of the Microsoft Store. Unfortunately, some players have noted some issues with this option, so you may need to refresh the page for the ‘Install’ button to appear. Additionally, those still having issues can report a bug or crash in the Minecraft Help Center.

You can also go to this direct link to the Minecraft store, and the latest program installation should be there. Alternatively, Game Pass subscribers can search for ‘Minecraft Preview’ in the GAME PASS section of the Xbox app or on the platform itself.

Now that you know what is minecraft preview, you can expect to see more of your progress in later updates. While you’re here, you can test your knowledge of the game with this tricky Minecraft trivia quiz. Be sure to explore any of the relevant links below for additional content.

