wedding rumors for Anya Taylor-Joy, Brad Pitt incognito for Rome and a new role for Emma Stone

Anya Taylor-Joy wore a large ring while walking with her boyfriend, Malcolm McRae, through the streets of Sydney, Australia

Love knocks at the door of celebrities. While the rumors that point to a possible secret wedding between Anya Taylor-Joy and her boyfriend, musician and actor Malcolm McRaeother celebrity couples consolidate their love ties and are seen in public.

The actor Matt Damon and his wife, the Argentine Luciana Barrosochose Italy to enjoy a vacation, the same destination where Eva Longoria was photographed during a few days of rest in the paradisiacal places of the island of Capri.

Brad Pitt She is another of the stars who these days was seen touring the Italian capital to meet her children, the result of her relationship with Angelina Jolie. The 58-year-old actor was photographed at the airport with his guitar in tow, before reuniting with his daughters Zahara, 17; Shiloh, 16, and Vivienne, 13, who vacationed in Rome with her mother.

In other latitudes, Anya Taylor-Joy was seen wearing a piece of jewelry that has attracted attention: a dazzling emerald and diamond ring that she proudly wore during a romantic outing with her boyfriend in Sydney, Australia. The couple was very caramelized, sharing kisses and hugs in the midst of a crowd queuing to enter the zoo in the Australian city, in the town of Darling Harbour.

Weeks ago, the actress of queen’s gambit He also made headlines upon his arrival at Sydney airport for wearing a ring on the ring finger of his left hand. In several images Taylor-Joy can be seen showing the jewelry object to the paparazzi and an eyewitness informed TheDailyMail that the interpreter seemed “ecstatic” with happiness.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae queued to enter the Sydney Zoo in Australia

Did Anya secretly marry her boyfriend? The actress wears a diamond and emerald ring that does not go unnoticed

Days ago, the protagonist of Lady’s Gambit showed a piece of jewelry, which she wears on her left ring finger, in front of the photographers who photographed her on her arrival at Sydney airport

A romantic outing for the couple during their stay in Australia

Brad Pitt, trying to go unnoticed on his arrival at Rome airport, before meeting his daughters Zahara, 17; Shiloh, 16, and Vivienne, 13, who vacationed with her mom, Angelina Jolie

Hollywood star Matt Damon and his wife, the Argentine Luciana Barroso, enjoyed a summer vacation with their children and other relatives in Rome, as part of a trip that included a visit to the Vatican museums

Eva Longoria reveals her figure under the Italian sun during her vacation in Capri, where she was seen with her husband, José Antonio Bastón