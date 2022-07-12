wedding rumors for Anya Taylor-Joy, Brad Pitt incognito for Rome and a new role for Emma Stone
Love knocks at the door of celebrities. While the rumors that point to a possible secret wedding between Anya Taylor-Joy and her boyfriend, musician and actor Malcolm McRaeother celebrity couples consolidate their love ties and are seen in public.
The actor Matt Damon and his wife, the Argentine Luciana Barrosochose Italy to enjoy a vacation, the same destination where Eva Longoria was photographed during a few days of rest in the paradisiacal places of the island of Capri.
Brad Pitt She is another of the stars who these days was seen touring the Italian capital to meet her children, the result of her relationship with Angelina Jolie. The 58-year-old actor was photographed at the airport with his guitar in tow, before reuniting with his daughters Zahara, 17; Shiloh, 16, and Vivienne, 13, who vacationed in Rome with her mother.
In other latitudes, Anya Taylor-Joy was seen wearing a piece of jewelry that has attracted attention: a dazzling emerald and diamond ring that she proudly wore during a romantic outing with her boyfriend in Sydney, Australia. The couple was very caramelized, sharing kisses and hugs in the midst of a crowd queuing to enter the zoo in the Australian city, in the town of Darling Harbour.
Weeks ago, the actress of queen’s gambit He also made headlines upon his arrival at Sydney airport for wearing a ring on the ring finger of his left hand. In several images Taylor-Joy can be seen showing the jewelry object to the paparazzi and an eyewitness informed TheDailyMail that the interpreter seemed “ecstatic” with happiness.