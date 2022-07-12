Walmart heiress seeks to create the best medical school in the world

This year the construction of what plans to become the best medical school in the world will begin.

The campus will be located in Bentonville, Arkansas and is expected to open in 2025.

The person in charge of the project is Alice Walton, daughter of the founder of Walmart and cataloged as the wealthiest woman on the planet.

More and more entrepreneurs are interested in the field of health from different perspectives. Some giants like Apple, Microsoft and Amazon are some of the most powerful companies that have dabbled in device development and now there is a new example. Is about the heiress of the Walmart Group who wants to build the best medical school in the world.

The beginning of Walmart and its expansion around the world

In this sense, it is necessary to advance in parts. This popular chain of convenience stores was created in 1945 by Sam Walton. Those were the times after the end of the Second World War and hopeful airs were breathed. The initial purpose was to offer essential products at low prices.

From then on, the business of acquiring products in large quantities directly from suppliers was implemented in order to obtain higher profits. Despite the initial setbacks, the project managed to stand out and over the years it has become one of the most valuable brands in the world.

Nowadays Walmart is considered the largest public corporation in the world. It is also the largest retail group on the planet and has just over two million employees. While its growth translates into more than 11 thousand branches distributed in 28 countries.

From sales to medical training

Although the founder of Walmart passed away in 1992, his only daughter, Alice Walton, occupies one of the highest positions in the company’s management. She is now known as the heir to the emporium and has been one of the key players in making the chain prosper. As a result of the above, in 2020 it was considered as the wealthiest woman in the world thanks to her fortune valued at 67 billion dollars.

Now, the businesswoman now plans to venture into other areas and one that she has her eyes fixed on is health. With this in mind, her new goal is to create the best medical school in the world.

According to what was published by Beckers Hospital Reviewthe campus will be located in Bentonville, Arkansas and it is planned that before the end of this 2022 the construction of the work will begin.

Although at the beginning it was said that the official name would be the Integral Health School of Medicine and Health Sciences, now it has been announced that its official name will be The Alice L. Walton School of Medicine.

About the details, the building will have a total extension of 154 thousand square feet and the goal is that in 2025 the first generation of doctors will start.

Similarly, the board of directors of what plans to be the best medical school in the world.