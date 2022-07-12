Victoria’s Secret opens a shop in the center of Turin- Corriere.it

from Federica Vivarelli

In autumn, the new flagship store of the US womenswear brand debuts in Galleria San Federico

“Yes, we will do it again”: is the answer from Victoria’s Secret headquarters. It is 4 pm Italian time, 7 am in San Francisco. “Yes, we will do it again”, again in Turin. Among other things, with the arrival of an international celebrity expected for the inauguration.

Victoria’s Secret is the American women’s clothing store famous above all for lingerie, even more so forand models on the catwalk: Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio.

This will be the third Piedmontese store, the first in central Turin: after the Settimo and Serravalle Scrivia outlets, the brand owned by Roy Raymond will arrive in Galleria San Federico.

“The market near Turin is doing very well, almost as much as Milan” is the comment from the American telephone lines. Since yesterday the news has been made official with the “soon to open” posters and the search for staff. “We will open for the fall with the presence of an international celebrity, but we still don’t say anything to bring us luck “they conclude from San Francisco.

The Percassi group is responsible for the openings in Italy of Victoria’s Secret. Meanwhile, it has already left the recruiting campaignamong the figures required: flagship store manager, assistant store manager, brand delivery manager and bra fit expert.

On Instagram We are also on Instagram, follow us: https://www.instagram.com/corriere.torino/?hl=it

The Corriere Torino newsletter If you want to stay up to date on news from Turin and Piedmont, subscribe for free to the Corriere Torino newsletter. It arrives every day straight to your inbox at 7am. Just click here