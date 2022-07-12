Victoria Federica’s ‘more Rihanna’ look at a disco in Ibiza: summer transparencies

More surprising than the dress that the daughter of the Infanta Elena in his minivacations in Ibiza is the posed that he has given away to his Instagram followers. Victoria Federica has flooded the networks thanks to her Rihanna-style portraits. Sensual, successful and with a lot of attitude, like the singer from Barbados, the niece of Philip VI she looks tanned and transparencies very weighted.









Vic, in a brown Off White outfit, based on a transparent pencil skirt and a tight top, has shared her photos like a professional influencer. In the pictures she is seen at the Circoloco DC10 disco, the hot spots of the island, on the road to Salinas.

















We have also seen her pose on the terrace of the paradisiacal Bless Hotel Ibiza facing the Mediterranean Sea. The establishment that Froilán’s sister has chosen is in Es Canar, one of the most charismatic areas of the island. Besides of wellness and the impressive pool area with a chill out, in its gastronomic offer has the kitchen of chef Martín Berasategui (12 Michelin stars). The room deluxe, 27 square meters, has a balcony with views of the hills and pine forests of Cala Nova. Its price, 584 euros per night.