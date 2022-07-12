“Very similar”: Mattia Binotto confirmed what happened with Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari

Once again, the F1-75 has given reliability problems at key moments for the world championship. Carlos Sainz He had to retire on lap 57 when his vehicle caught fire due to a breakdown that was unknown even at the end of the Austrian Grand Prix, which had Charles Leclerc as the winner, who was accompanied on the podium by Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

A couple of days after the incident, the Maranello workshops finally gave a report on what happened to the Spanish driver’s car, which was communicated by Mattia Binotto. Speaking to the press, the head of Ferrari reported that the breakage of the engine of Carlos Sainz it is similar to what happened to Charles Leclerc in Azerbaijan, when the Monegasque’s F1-75 began to smoke on lap 20.

It is the second time that the vehicle defrauds the Spanish

Although the situation is alarming due to the short time they have to fit a new engine, the engineer maintains his faith that they will be able to solve the reliability problems with the mileage. Of course, the important thing is that the engine is able to resist long enough for the right configuration to be found for the style of “banners”, which will have to start from last place on the twelfth date to be played in France.

“Carlos’ breakage is very similar to what happened in Azerbaijan. These are problems that concern us for the next races, but not in the long term”.

Leclerc escapes

The parity that the Ferrari drivers had last year seems to have completely faded just as the victory of Carlos Sainz at Silverstone indicated a possible recovery. Without adding units due to his forced retirement, the Spaniard is now in fourth place with 133 points thanks to the six units added in Saturday’s sprint race.

Russell was five points behind Sainz and threatens to take fourth place

As for Charles Leclerc, things have changed a lot. The Monegasque went from being third to second in the table and has 170 points, 19 more than Checo Pérez, who lost a place due to retirement on lap 24 after the accident with George Russell at the start. It is a distance of 37 units between the two F1-75s, which last season closed the Abu Dhabi GP with a difference of 5.5 points in favor of the Spaniard.