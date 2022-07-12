Vacanzaltre / Merano, music and much more

Reading time: 4 minutes

Merano it is a small city with a strong identity and more souls, sometimes full of contrasts, which emerge according to the seasons and the various moments of the year. In summer it becomes sparkling, engaging and fun, thanks to the excellent music that animates the evenings.

Until August 16, for example, it’s time for Tuesday evening which return to brighten the Merano summer for six consecutive weeks (12.7, 19.7, 26.7, 2.8 and 16.8) with as many dates in which everyone is invited to meet in the center, where you can breathe a lively and carefree atmosphere.

The evenings begin with a special aperitif offered by the various clubs that animate the moment of sunset, and then continue among the stalls of the markets, organized by the Artistic Handicraft Association.

In the foreground, of course, music with concerts on five different stages, in particular areas of the city.

Next to the Tuesdays there are Midsummer Nighta series of concerts organized by the Merano Tourist Board, always starting at 9 pm and free admission.

Let’s start Thursday 28th July with Funk Passion, the best funk rock and pop selections for an evening full of energy and fun; the August 4th Music for the Soul, from the 70s to today, a tour of the successes of women who have left their mark, such as Amy Winehouse, Adele, Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Madonna, Mina, Giorgia and Elisa.

Friday 5th August la Noche Flamenca, a flamenco show in piazza della Rena; while, Wednesday 10th August, Queen’s Symphonic, a journey through the music of Queen and Freddie Mercury. The most famous pieces of the timeless English band will be performed in symphonic form. Finally, the last three events will be Street & Chic, Friday 12 Augustwhen the great classics of international music will be reinterpreted in a path between different eras and styles; Monday 15th Augustwith Superstar Show, a tribute to the greats of pop and rock music: Elvis Presley, Cindy Lauper, Michael Jackson, Prince, Jamiroquai and many others, coming up to the present day with Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and Thursday 18th August Igor Minerva – tribute to Claudio Baglioni, with the band “Notte di note”

From the 12 to 17 Julyanother important moment of great music with the 26th edition of MERANO JAZZ FESTIVAL, a real jazz music happening with concerts and courses and Südtirol festival merano.meran, with great classical music orchestras that will gather in the elegant art nouveau setting of the Kursaal, for one of the most renowned festivals in Europe.

This year, from August 17th to September 21st, Südtirol festival merano.meran will celebrate its 37th edition with 29 events. Renowned orchestras from all over Europe and soloists such as Martin Fröst, Maria Joao Pires, Nicolas Altstaedt, Vilde Frang, Daniel Hope, Joshua Bell, Leiv Ove Andsnes, Thomas Quasthoff and conductors such as Trevor Pinnock, Ivan Fischer, Vladimir Jurowski, Robin Ticciati and Santtu-Matias Rouvali.

More music, but we move to the Gardens of Trauttmansdorff Castle, one of the most fascinating and important botanical parks in Italy. The “Evenings at the Gardens” are now considered one of the main World Music Festivals in Northern Italy.

Exceptional soloists and international groups play their splendid music inside the Giardini, surrounded by a fascinating scenery of exotic plants. For example, with over twenty-five years of career, the artist Orville Richard Burrel, better known under the pseudonym of Shaggy, thirty million records sold and collaborations with prestigious artists such as Sting. Two Grammy wins (1996 and 2019), seven nominations (for the Grammy) and three nominations for the American Music Award make him one of the most recognized artists in Jamaica.

Here, all the appointments of the Evenings at the Gardens:

July 14 Shaggy (Jamaica)

July 19 Passenger (Great Britain)

10 August Ecos de Siboney – The Grandchildren of Compay Segundo (Cuba)

25 August Haydn Orchester Die Vier Jahreszeiten (Trentino-Alto Adige)

Also at the Gardens of Trauttmansdorff Castle, on long Fridays in July and August, with reduced admission, visitors will be able to enjoy the unmistakable atmosphere of warm summer evenings. In the events of the “Trauttmansdorff di Sera” series, the park combines gastronomic-musical specialties with fascinating educational contents.

The Touriseum, housed inside Trauttmansdorff Castle, remains open until 11.00 pm and invites you to discover 250 years of Alpine tourism history.

Finally, a non “musical” tip: breakfast at dawn in Merano 2000.

The effort of a good morning walk will be rewarded by a tasty breakfast with a spectacular view, which is always different.

From mid-June to September, the Kuhleiten mountain hut invites you to a breakfast with a view on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7 am to 10 am.

By reservation only: +39 347 7143277