Uncharted movie saga confirmed

Tom RothmannCEO of Sonyconfirmed on July 6 that the last film by Uncharted It is part of a franchise. That is to say, there will be more deliveries and, almost certainly, they will be carried out by Tom Holland with the company of Mark Wahlberg.

The main Uncharted video game saga has four installments, amounting to six including spin offs. None of them continues exactly the previous ones, as it happens, for example, in the last trilogy of Spidermanin The Lord of the rings or in the two films of The Incredibles. Something always happens between one Uncharted and another, out of the player’s reach. Facts that can only be intuited by the dialogues between characters. This means that there are stories between stories, which can give rise to new productions.

Still, it’s important to note that the cinematic Uncharted is different from the original. In addition to the appearance of the protagonist, the film from last February rewrote the first meeting between Nate Y Sullia fact that naughty dog had already narrated in Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deceptionthe video game Playstation 3. In the 2022 production, it happened in a bar in New York, in the 2011 game, it happened in the streets of Cartagena, (Colombia). Therefore, it is foreseeable that the films reinterpret other events.

In short, the key to its potential is in the characters. Many of those who appear in the games, do not participate in the film. In fact, to be a story of Unchartedthe main cast is small.

Explorers waiting for their role

In Uncharted: Drake’s Fortunethe first installment of 2007, Nate implies that he had known Eddie Raja for years, much like Harry Flynn in Uncharted 2: Kingdom of Thieves. Similarly, Catherine Marlowe, from the third installment, was already a familiar face for Sully. All this without forgetting that the film does not show Elena Fisher and Sam Drake, these being as important or more important than the character of Mark Wahlberg in the original saga.

In other words, the video game series offers a network of characters waiting to participate in a film saga that has just been confirmed. So there is potential. The important thing now is that the projects are producible. After all, as gamers of Uncharted, the film began to be mentioned in 2011 and did not see the light of delays until 2022, with numerous delays and a pandemic in between. Fortunately, the choice of a leading actor as young as Tom Holland makes the passage of time less decisive.

The film from last February, which for many was a ray of hope in the adaptations of video games to the cinema, is available from July 8 on the streaming platform hbo max. @worldwide