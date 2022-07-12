Uncharted, another bad film adaptation of a video game?



By: Fernando Chuquillanqui Journalist, cinephile, collector, gamer. July 12, 2022 – 10:58 AM

Uncharted It is one of the stellar sagas of PlayStation and, on its own merits, one of the greatest references of the action and adventure genre in video games. This success, cemented throughout its six installments (four main ones and two spin-offs), led the franchise to extend its influence to other areas, such as toys, comics, and even literature. Therefore, the jump to the cinema was a matter of time. And yes, it was long in coming.

The project to adapt Uncharted to the big screen had been brewing for more than a decade; but a series of comings and goings, which included modifications to the script and even a change of protagonist (Mark Wahlberg was originally going to play Nathan Drake), led to the production being postponed and only seeing the light of day at the beginning of this 2022.

I didn’t get a chance to see Uncharted when it premiered in theaters (something I would have loved, I admit), but it just released on HBO Max a few days ago. So I took advantage of the weekend to see it and I definitely have something to say about this movie.

I began to see this film with some misgivings, since I have fresh the crap called Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City; so I could say my expectations were rock bottom.

Like any adaptation, there is always the risk of not leaving video game fans or moviegoers who arrive without major references to the movie theater happy. And this is where, I think, Uncharted does a fairly acceptable job, since it narrates the origin of Nathan Drake, played by Tom Holland, and introduces us – badly than well – to the other protagonists. there is little background and everything is presented in a hurry, but there is coherence within everything.

The film reinterprets in its own way the origin of the treasure hunter and his relationship with Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan. The latter particularly shocked me a lot, since the paternal relationship that exists -in video games- between ‘Sully’ and Nathan is erased with a stroke of the pen. But this is an adaptation, so I will not make a matter of status for this topic.

The film is entertaining, to the point that its two hours of duration are hardly felt. It’s a block buster Full-fledged, with a big budget and a strong dose of action, fights, shootouts and special effects. However, it leaves me feeling a deja vu constant, of a ‘I’ve seen this before’. And here is the biggest difference with respect to video games: while on the one hand it is a benchmark for other productions, here it is an imitator of others.

As an adaptation, there are points to highlight, such as specific moments taken from video games, such as the sequence of the Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception. So there are several more, some obvious and others so elaborate that only fans of the Naughty Dog saga will know how to value, such as the cameo of Nolan North (the voice of Nathan in video games).

But the biggest problem of the film as an adaptation is in its protagonists. Tom Holland is never Nathan Drake, no matter how much he is wearing his suits. The same thing happens with Mark Wahlberg, who doesn’t convince me as ‘Sully’. Perhaps it is the little time they have to build their characters: in video games we have dozens of hours to get to know them, while in the film everything happens in a matter of minutes; but the thing is that I never felt that they transmitted something to me from the characters in the video games.

If we get picky, it might question how underutilized Antonio Banderas is as a villain. His participation is short (perhaps it was cut due to the fact that the actor contracted COVID-19 during filming) and he does not come to fruition as an antagonist: he never generates antipathy with the viewer and his outcome puts him at the level of a mere actor of distribution. Although all this is also due to a script full of chiaroscuro.

doUncharted is another bad film adaptation of a video game? It is impossible for me to disqualify the film, because -as I already said- I had a good time watching it. It’s entertaining, like watching a block buster Hollywood from whom you couldn’t ask too much. Maybe I shouldn’t be so demanding and just let myself go, but as a fan of the video game saga I was left with the feeling that something different could have been done, perhaps with other actors or with a story more faithful to the games.

What is clear to me is that it will not be the only adaptation of Uncharted that we will see, since the post-credit scenes leave the table served for the sequel. And the box office is a guarantee that Sony has surely not overlooked: it has almost quadrupled its investment. So it only remains to have faith that the sequel will improve what was done in this first installment; which is not disqualifying, but it is quite improvable.