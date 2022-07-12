Two details of “Garra” that make Argentines smile – Come and see

“Claw” is the latest movie starring Adam Sandler and that in a matter of hours was all the rage on the Netflix platform, where it was released.

It is a sports drama that focuses on the story of Stanley (Sandler), a recruiter for an NBA team who breaks a losing streak when he travels to Spain and discovers Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangómez), a young talent with a complicated family history.

Beyond its exciting story, there was two details that perhaps many spectators in the world overlooked, but that did not avoid making the audience smile. Argentines.

The one that went viral on social networks the most has to do with Argentine soccer. In a clip showing a street basketball game, one of the spectators in the crowd is wearing a basketball jersey. Velez Sarsfield Athletic Club.

We will not be God, but in the new movie of @Adam Sandler in @CheNetflix, there is a bluish V present! ???? #velez in everything and everywhere. pic.twitter.com/fh7QNoE9TZ – Vélez in everything (@VelezEnTodo) June 8, 2022

“We will not be God, but in the new Adam Sandler movie on Netflix there is a bluish V present,” they valued from a fan account of the Liniers group in Buenos Aires.

Another one of the moments that inflated the chest of the Argentines has to do with a mention of a legend of Argentine sports and the NBA: Emanuel Ginobili.

At the beginning of the film (minute 17), Sandler’s character’s boss wants to convince him to continue in his role as a recruiter, for which he refers to the player from Bahía Blanca, former San Antonio Spurs.

“Being a champion requires sacrifice, like Manu coming off the bench, that’s you. You are valuable as a trainer but indispensable as a recruiter,” asks “Vin” Merrick, the character played by Ben Foster.

Directed by Jeremiah Zagar, the feature film has Sandler himself and Lakers star LeBron James among its producers.

In just 24 hours, the film became the most watched film in Argentina, as well as in several countries in the region and the world.

The cast also includes Queen Latifah (“The Equalizer”), former basketball player Kenny Smith, Ainhoa ​​Pillet, Jordan Elizabeth Hull, Raúl Castillo (“Mother/Android”), Maria Botto (“The Resurrection of Christ”), Heidi Gardner (“Saturday Night Live”) and Oscar winner Robert Duvall (“The Godfather,” “Tender Mercies”). Hernangómez makes her first leading role.