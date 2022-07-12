Twitter: what will happen to the company now that Elon Musk has withdrawn his purchase offer?

When Elon Musk announced last April that he wanted to buy Twitter, the social network tried to avoid it by all means. Now that the eccentric billionaire has decided to withdraw his takeover offer, the Little Blue Bird company is doing everything it can to force Musk to go ahead with the acquisition.

Why? At stake is the very value of the companywhose shares have not stopped falling since the tycoon announced last Friday that he was withdrawing from the agreement to acquire the platform.

The original merger agreement reached by Twitter with Elon Musk, of US$44,000 million, includes a clause that establishes a penalty of US$1 billion in case either party decides to back out.

However, Twitter does not seek to pressure Musk to pay that amount, but rather wants me to go ahead with the purchaseAs its president, Bret Taylor, assured in a tweet: “Twitter’s board is committed to closing the transaction with the price and terms agreed with Mr. Musk and plans to take legal action to enforce the merger agreement.”

