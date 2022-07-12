Tried Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS in large size – was amazed when I pulled them out of the box

WHEN fashion aficionados open a package of SKIMS, there is usually a word coming out of their mouth: “Kimberly!”

This is what one customer couldn’t stop saying when she first opened Kim Kardashian’s shaping garment line, but when she tried on her booty, she was speechless.

With 1.9 million followers on TikTok, Kate Norkeliunas is only known as “Kate” on the platform. So, like Kim, she is used to living as a mononym.

“I’ve seen a lot of people try SKIMS,” Norkeliunas told his followers, “but I haven’t seen anyone with my body type try it.”

So, he bought the sculptor bodysuit and sculpt shorts. When she took the leotard out of the package, her face fell off.

“This is a big one,” Norkeliunas said incredulously.

A terrified-looking Norkeliunas went into the next room to put on the thin garment (and in one comment, she confirmed that putting on the leotard took a lot of effort and sweating).

When she appeared in modeling clothing, it wasn’t obvious what Norkeliunas thought. But when she returned to the screen, with a nice slip dress over her shaping underwear, Norkeliunas was thrilled.

“Kimberly, you … you!” she said, ending in a scream and smiling.

“I don’t have to wear a bra,” she said, smoothing her hands over her chest and waist. “Honestly, I feel great.”

As he turned to look at his back and butt, Norkeliunas could not contain his arousal.

“Wow, wow, wow, wow,” he said. “I’m impressed. I really like. I like the way it makes me feel. “

So, it’s time to try on the shaping shorts.

Norkeliunas pulled the tiny black shorts out of the box and made a face.

“Again, a big one,” she said, looking skeptical even though she had managed to put the first piece on his body. “Okay, Kimberly. I’ll try.”

When she walked out of her dressing room wearing a bra and a pair of high-waisted pants, Norkeliunas was left speechless.

She entered the room and silently displayed her raised butt and smooth waist.

Then, he dropped his pants completely, revealing the black shorts underneath.

He grimaced as he snapped the tight belt over his stomach, but if there were any questions about his final verdict, that was clarified by the comment Norkeliunas left on the post.

“Kimberly !!!!!!!!” Norkeliunas wrote, without skimping on his exclamation marks. “I love it.”