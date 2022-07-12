Trailer of The Last Duel, Ridley Scott’s new film with Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jodie Comer and Adam Driver

MADRID, 20 Jul. (CultureLeisure) –

the last duelthe new film directed by Ridley Scott, has presented its first trailer. The film, an epic medieval thriller with a star-studded cast of the stature of Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jodie Comer either Adam Driveropens in theaters on October 20.

The advance, lasting more than two and a half minutes, offers the main lines of a historical account inspired by real events collected in The Last Duelthe novel of eric jageron which the film is based. the last duel is a story of revenge and betrayal that faithfully reflects the oppression to which women were subjected in France in the fourteenth century.

The film stars the Emmy winner Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) that gives life to a woman who, after being the object of a terrible attack, sees the truth of the victim does not count in a world dominated by the interests of men.

Matt Damon Y Adam Driverwho play Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two opposing knights, both of noble birth and whose grievances must be resolved in a duel to the death, together with Ben Affleck Y nicole holofcener complete the cast of the film.