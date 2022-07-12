Traditional medicine therapists from Ayotoxco ask for a raise, they only earn 50 pesos per consultation

Therapists of the Traditional Medicine Module of Ayotoxco de Guerrero ask that their payment be increased for each care they provide, since they currently only receive 50 pesos, in addition to the fact that it has been three months without the resource earned with their work being delivered. Also, two of them suffered sexual harassment, after a hospital worker in that municipality tried to kiss them by force.

This was announced by Leticia Reyes, a member of the Network of Organizations for the Human Rights of Peasant and Indigenous Women of the Sierra Norte de Pueblawho commented that since 2007 the Ministry of Health has not granted them any increase, despite the fact that the therapists pay out of their pocket for tickets and food that they consume each time they have shift, which goes from 8 in the tomorrow until 4 in the afternoon.

He added that payments are repeatedly delayed, the last one was given in April of this year and to date they have not received any more.

– Ad –

He also said that they no longer receive groceries on a regular basis as was the case when the program started, only at the beginning of the Covid-19 epidemic were they granted one.

On the other hand, it showed that in mid-January of this year two female therapists pointed out to one of their colleagues that they were trying to kiss them by force, a situation that they reported to their coordinator, Verónica Vázquez Escobar, who wrote a letter to support them and requested the seal. of the hospital to send the document to his superiors and that the stalker be sanctioned.

However, he added, that the coordinator was accused of stealing said stamp and was removed from office, her salary was reduced and she will be changed to another place of work; The aggrieved women who requested her help ask that she not be removed because she is the only one who has tried to assist them as much as possible.

While the victims were summoned in Zacapoaxtla by Alicia Barrales, State Coordinator of the Traditional Medicine Program, who made them wait all day, without food, and during the interview they were re-victimized because their position seemed more like defending the harasser, he said Leticia Reyes.

The latter, informed the defender, presented his resignation without having an investigation and much less sanction against him.

The 10 therapists who work in the module installed in the Ayotoxco de Guerrero hospital sent a written to Governor Miguel Barbosa Huerta, in which they ask that working conditions be improved, that their coordinator not be removed, and that cases of harassment be addressed.

– Ad –