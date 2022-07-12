Totti-Blasi separation: from Piqu-Shakira to Allegri-Angiolini, from Buffon-Seredova to Vieri-Canalis, the most famous breakups in football

Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi, the most famous couple in Rome (and beyond) separated by mutual consent, after 17 years of marriage (they married on June 19, 2005). The final confirmation arrived shortly after 21 on Monday 11 July. A joint statement was expected and instead she intervened first, with a statement to Ansa, and then, closely, he. The showgirl, in addition to making the announcement, invoked privacy: After 20 years together and three wonderful children, my marriage with Francesco ended. The path of separation will however remain a private matter and no further statements from me will follow. I urge everyone to avoid speculation and, above all, to respect the privacy of my family. Within a few minutes, it was the Captain’s turn: After 20 years together, my relationship with Ilary unfortunately ended. Everything I have said and done in recent months has been said and done to protect our children who are and will always be the top priority in my life. I tried to overcome the crisis of my marriage but today I understand that the choice of separation, although painful, is no longer avoidable. I will continue to be united with Ilary in raising our wonderful three children, always with great respect for my wife. The path of our separation will remain strictly private for me and therefore I will not release any other declarations. I trust in the utmost respect for our confidentiality and privacy especially for the serenity of our three children. Thank you.